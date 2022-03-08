Dutch Quirk 73: Not have any mountains…or hills…or bumps

By Megan Witkin
HomeCultureLifestyleDutch Quirk 73: Not have any mountains…or hills…or bumps

As the Dutch saying goes: “God may have created the earth, but the Dutch created the Netherlands.” Unfortunately, they forgot to add mountains, or even hills.

For centuries, the Dutch have pumped water out of the surrounding sea to make way for building expansion and agriculture. While impressive, sometimes you just need to get high (not that high 🚬).

What is it?

The quintessential windmill and canals you think of when you think of the Netherlands served an important purpose (and still do): they pump, contain, and manage water flow from the sea to the land. 

Since the ocean floor is flat, the resulting Dutch horizon is fairly featureless.  

The ironed out landscape lends itself to easy cruising on a bicycle, with hundreds of interconnected trails that take you from town to town, or get lost in a field of tulips in the countryside. 

However, if you wanted to test your Dutch legs, they have built a mountain specifically for cycling.

Why do they do it?

The Dutch are an innovative people. With a growing population, they decided to simply make more land for themselves, instead of finding a new place to live. 

(So next time you start making excuses, maybe take a page out of their book.) 😉

Why is it quirky?

Typically, when a society is running short on space, we build up: skyscrapers, apartment complexes, and towers.

But not the Dutch. Instead, they picked a perpetual fight with Mother Nature to keep their civilization afloat.

Missing the mountains?

If you are looking to get some vertical perspective, consider a hike up Vaalserberg (322.4 m), a visit to the sand dunes in Zuid-Kennemerland National Park.

If that’s not enough for you, perhaps you can join the cause to build one

Do you miss the sense of an incline underfoot, or do you prefer the negative altitude? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleDutch Quirk #27: Have almost zero customer service skills
Megan Witkin
Previously never living more than an hour away from her home in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, Megan's quick immigration to the Netherlands left her saying "Bring on your (rook)worst." A woman of many talents, Megan is not only a former English teacher but is fluent in memes, TikTok, and (now) writing about the Netherlands.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X