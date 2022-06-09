Schiphol leaves Brits stranded in the Netherlands — so they use bikes to get home

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
ferry-arriving-in-dover-great-britain
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/53243511/stock-photo-dover-uk.html

Thanks to the giant mess that Schiphol is at the moment, an adventurous journey home is no longer reserved for just epic movie characters like Frodo Baggins.

Fourteen young Brits were unable to get back home last Saturday after celebrating a bachelor party in Amsterdam, reports the NOS.

An epic journey home

Because it was impossible for the men to rebook their flight, they found an alternative journey: take the train to Calais and then hop on the ferry to Dover.

There was just one catch. For safety reasons, pedestrians aren’t allowed on the ferry.

Luckily, the men quickly found a solution — going as cyclists.

But how did they suddenly get fourteen bikes, you ask? Well, this is where it gets interesting.

A quest to find bicycles

Part of the group managed to get second-hand bikes in Brussels, where the train to Calais stops.

“I spent two hours on Facebook Marketplace to make deals with people who sold a bicycle. The prices ranged from 40 to 220 euros. Then we ran through town for another two hours to pick up the bikes,” says groom-to-be Alex Sisan (29).

The rest got their bikes during the next stop in Lille.

Only one of the fourteen guys wasn’t able to get a bicycle. Luckily, he could sit in a car with a couple to cross the channel safely.

The arrival

The group arrived in Dover shortly before midnight and then got home by taxi or hitchhiking.

For the groom-to-be, the journey was the “icing on the cake” of his bachelor party. “Of course, it was a stressful experience. It felt like a Top Gear challenge or something out of a movie.”

The cost of this epic adventure? About 400 euros per person.

An EasyJet spokesperson told the British newspaper The Mirror that the airline would reimburse “all reasonable costs” the men incurred during their journey.

The groom-to-be remains positive. “It’s a brilliant story that I will tell at the wedding. And hopefully soon to my children — and their children,” he adds.

What do you think of these men’s incredible adventure? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

