Good news! Buying a Dutch house may no longer be a distant dream for young people

Who else is sick of hearing that they’ll never be able to buy a house in the Netherlands? 🙋🏽‍♀️ Well — there might finally be some hope on the horizon! 

The Dutch housing market is cooling down, which means it’s becoming easier for young people to buy a home again.

More mortgage applications by young people

The number of young people (up to the age of 35) applying for a mortgage has increased by 17% this year, compared to the last five months of last year, writes RTL Nieuws

In comparison, the total number of mortgage applications filed has only risen by 9%. 

Lower prices, higher interest 

Not only are more young people applying for mortgages; the housing prices are also lower than in 2021 — 2% lower, to be exact! 

This doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s that much easier to get your hands on a lovely Dutch house though. 

READ MORE | Rent or buy a house in the Netherlands? What you need to know in 2022

While housing prices are going down, mortgage interest has gone up by nearly 2% compared to this January.

But the good news about this is that higher mortgage interest rates mean less competition for young people — and less need to bid crazy amounts above the asking price. 💸

Good news or meh news?

The demand for housing is still very high, and young people can still expect to have to borrow heaps if they want to enter the mystical world of the Dutch housing market. 🤷🏽‍♂️

For example, the average mortgage amount for young people has risen by 10% so far this year compared to last year. 

An average mortgage of a young home buyer now amounts to about Є318,000.

But still — good housing market news is good housing market news, and we’ll take what we can get! 

Are you considering buying a home in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

