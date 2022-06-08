Grab your sunscreen: the Netherlands is about to heat up again

Sick of underestimating how cold it is outside and arriving at your destination chilly and damp? Us too! But we’ve got some good news: it’s about to feel a bit more like summer in the Netherlands.

The sun is set to peek through the clouds later this week — and it’ll bring some heat with it. ☀️

From Friday onwards

The change in weather is set to hit on Friday with temperatures ranging from a balmy 20 degrees Celsius along the coast to a blistering 25 in Limburg and Brabandt. 👀

Speaking of blistering, you’re going to be needing your sunscreen. “In June, the sun is very high and it is very powerful. It depends on your skin colour, but you can burn and be red in 10 to 15 minutes” Maurice Middendorp of Buienradar explains to RTL Nieuws.

Listen to Maurice people, slap a sunhat on your pale friends, and reapply that sun protection factor 50+ as religiously as they do. 😎

But first, rain

If you look out your window right now, you’re probably met with grey clouds, raindrops, and puddles. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to power through this weather for the next day or two. ☔️

According to Maurice, “today will be a wet day.” In fact, it will be quite wet.

In June, the Netherlands will usually experience 66ml of precipitation for the entirety of the month. Well, 10ml of that will fall on this rainy Wednesday. 🥲

“The heaviest showers fall in the southeast, but everyone should keep an umbrella at hand. We have to get through this before it gets drier,” he says.

Thursday will also consist of the odd shower. However, it’s not all bad news. Temperatures will remain warm, reaching as high as 18 degrees in some areas — and think of all the wildlife and crops that could do with a bit of rain before the heat comes back. 🌸

Moral of the story: hold fast to that umbrella for the next two days, then switch it out for sunscreen!

