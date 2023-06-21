Taylor Swift is coming to Amsterdam: here’s how you can get tickets

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Are you a proud Swiftie, or even a closeted Swiftie? Drop everything now. The American popstar Taylor Swift, who — let’s face it — requires very little introduction, is performing at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6 next summer. 

That seems like a while away, right? Wrong. To make sure those tickets don’t all get snatched up immediately, you have to register online a year in advance

Yep, the deadline for registration is Friday at midnight, people. 

Fill in this form on the TicketMaster website before then to make sure you have a shot of actually seeing Taylor swift, pop star powerhouse and cultural icon, in the flesh.

Hopefully tickets aren’t $10,000…

It’s no secret that the prospect of a T-Swizzle concert is in dangerously high demand. The record breaking artist sparked controversy last November when her concert tickets for The Eras Tour were being resold to desperate fans for $10,000 dollars. Yikes. 

This is reportedly because certain faux-Swifties buy tickets with zero intention of attending the performance. Instead, they only want to make financial profit by hogging the tickets and then reselling them to actual Swifties at a later date. Not cool. 

@thenerdsawaken $10,000 for one Taylor Swift concert ticket?! #taylorswift #taylornation #tserastour #erastourtickets #stubhubisthieves ♬ Mastermind – Taylor Swift

READ MORE | 11 Dutch songs to learn the language (and culture!) 

That is why GreenHouse Talent, the organisation behind the Johan Cruijff Arena show, has decided to set some boundaries once and for all. 

By forcing fans to provide personal details and register on a different website (linked above) with an official form, the company can stave away reselling of tickets for “extortionate prices”, reports RTL Boulevard

Please? 👀

Imagine buying tickets to Tay-Tay’s shows without knowing every single lyric by heart and screeching them at the top of your lungs? Couldn’t be us. 💁‍♀️

It’s about time tickets landed “into the hands of fans”, says GreenHouse Talent. That said, don’t start tailoring your own sequined outfit to wear to the concert by hand just yet…

Unfortunately, registering doesn’t “guarantee access” to the eventual tickets, but it does get your name on the potential “waiting list” for buying one. No details about the price of tickets have been disclosed yet either. 

Some of us are willing to roll the dice though — we would sell actual organs just to catch a glimpse of the woman who changed our lives *cough*. 👀

How soon after reading this article are you going to register for Taylor’s concert? Let us know in the comments below! 

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

