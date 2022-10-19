11 Dutch songs to learn the language (and culture!) 

You could say that listening to Dutch music for the first time is like taking your first sip of wine. It’s a taste that you initially cringe at, but as the years go by, you learn to love it.

Soon enough you’ll catch yourself happily humming the tunes as you potter around your room or clumsily screaming them at the top of your lungs — depending on the amount of alcohol in your system.

As with any cultural phenomenon, studying Dutch music can tell us a lot about life in the Netherlands.

Barrel organs and DJs aside, here are 11 classic Dutch songs to help you familiarise yourself with both the Dutch language and people.

1. Bloed, Zweet en Tranen — Andre Hazes: a canonical treasure

Translated as “Blood, sweat and tears,” this song elicits a response in Dutchies that we can only describe as akin to your father’s reaction to any Bruce Springsteen song after a few pints. Things get tearful and sombre, yet also loud and comforting all at once.

What’s also great about this song is that it’s really easy to understand if you’re beginning to learn Dutch. Hazes sings in a slow and deliberate manner, which is great for eager-to-learn internationals (and those who may be singing along after a few drinks.)

Dutch English Ik heb geluk gekend,

Maar ook verdriet gekend

Hoe vaak stootte ik m’n kop

Maar toch, ik ben tevreden met alles wat ik ben

Als je roem voorbij is,

Moet je kijken wie je nog kent I’ve known happiness

But also sadness

Many times I did it wrong

But I’m happy with everything I have

If your fame is gone,

See the friends you have left

2. Wilhelmus: not just an anthem, THE anthem

If there is any other national anthem that will make the straight-talking Dutch more tearful and sombre than Bloed, Zweet en Tranen, it’s Wilhelmus.

Luckily, the Netherlands is not a country that will disown you if you don’t know a word of the national anthem, but I’d recommend familiarizing yourself with this one just so that you may one day knock the socks off your Dutch friends with your mad integration skills.

This video even offers English subtitles under the Dutch lyrics, but we’ve popped them below because we’re sure you’re dying to practice this one 😉

Dutch English Wilhelmus van Nassouwe

Ben ick van Duytschen bloet,

Den Vaderlant getrouwe

Blyf ick tot in den doot:

Een Prince van Oraengien

Ben ick vrij onverveert,

Den Coninck van Hispaengien

Heb ick altijt gheeert William of Nassau

am I, of German1blood.

Loyal to the fatherland

I will remain until I die.

A prince of Orange

am I, free and fearless.

The king of Spain

I have always honoured.

3. Drank en Drugs— Lil Kleine, Ronnie Flex: a Dutch song that became a viral anthem

If you’re looking to familiarise yourself with Dutch music that doesn’t date back to the year 1572, then another anthem-of-sorts that I can offer you is Drank en Drugs.

This quirky song (with an equally quirky music video) offers some interesting insight into contemporary Dutch popular culture (and humour.)

This anthropological artefact of a bop became internationally recognised, after going viral on TikTok — cue flashbacks to unsuspecting 12-year-olds dancing to a song about drink and drugs.

Here are the most PG-friendly lyrics that we can offer a translation of…

Dutch English Als je bitch wil chillen, is het geen probleem

Dan ga ik erheen, ik kom niet alleen

Want ik heb drank en drugs

Ik heb drank en drugs If your bitch wants to chill, it’s not a problem,

Then I will go there, I won’t come alone,

Because I have booze and drugs.

I have booze and drugs

4. Zoutelande — BLØF ft. Geike Arnaert: the Dutch song that caused a tourism boom

Although it was originally performed in German and only released in Dutch in 2017, this song has become a modern Dutch classic. In fact, it was so popular that it actually brought a tourism boom to the Dutch seaside tourist resort of Zoutelande, after which it is named.

The lyrics for this one are much more wholesome…

Dutch English En dan zitten we hier in het oude strandhuis

Wat je vertelt houdt me nuchter en warm

Boven m’n hoofd zie ik de grijze wolken

Ik ben blij dat je hier bent, blij dat je hier bent And so we sit here in the old beach house

What you tell me keeps me sober and warm

Above my head I see the grey clouds

I’m happy you’re here, happy you’re here

5. Parijs — Kenny B: speak Dutch with me!

If you’re looking for a more inventive way of expressing “Nederlands alstublieft”, then look no further. You can even break into song and sing “Praat Nederlands met mij” as if seducing a woman on the streets of Paris.

If that’s a bit too much for you, then at least you have learned another way of politely asking Dutchies to bear with your rudimentary remix of their language.

Dutch English Praat Nederlands met me.

Even Nederlands met me.

Mijn gevoel zegt mij dat wij vanavond samen kijken

Naar de Champs-Élysées en naar de Notre Dame en naar de Seine.

En daarna samen landen op Schiphol. Speak Dutch with me

A little Dutch with me

My feeling tells me that tonight we will look together

At the Champs-Élysées and at Notre Dame and at the Seine

And then land together at Schiphol

Also, can we just appreciate that Kenny B is almost 60 years old!? Would’ve fooled us!

6. Traag — Bizzey ft. Jozo & Kraantje Pappie: a song no Dutch club is complete without

As an Irish person listening to this song, I think the best way to describe it is through a comparison with Mr Brightside by The Killers. Phenomenologically, the two songs are very similar — those first few notes hit, and everyone knows what’s up.

Not much can be said for the lyrics, but we’ll forgive them, given the absolute shape-throwing this song can elicit.

These were the least sexual lyrics I could find, I’m sorry.

Dutch English Doe het voor me, doe het laag

Het is niet moeilijk voor je, doe het traag

Traag, traag, traag

Traag, traag, traag

Voel het voor me, voel het aan

Proeven zal je, zoete laag

Laag, laag, laag

Laag, laag, laag Do it for me, do it low

It isn’t hard for you, do it slowly

Slowly, slowly, slowly

Slowly, slowly, slowly

Feel it for me, sense it

You will taste it, a sweet layer

Low, low low

Low, low low

7. Ik Je Mis — Maaike Ouboter: the softest Dutch I have ever heard

Ah, something to cleanse our ears. This song has to offer the Dutch language in its softest form. Maaike Ouboter wrote the song about the passing of her parents and sang it for her audition on “De beste singer-songwriter van Nederland.”

The song was released after the episode broadcast and quickly shot to the number one position in the Dutch singles Top 100 charts — a position it stayed in for 36 weeks!

Think Taylor Swift — but Dutch, and sad.

Dutch English Ik mis je

Ik mis je

Ik grijp je, ik gris je

Ik wil je

Bespeel je,

Ik roer en beveel je

om bij me te blijven

In donkere nachten

Niet meer te smachten naar jou I miss you

I miss you

I grab you, I snatch you

I want you

Play you,

I stir and command you

to stay with me

in dark nights

To not long for you anymore

8. Het Is Een Nacht — Guus Meeuwis: a staple within Dutch music

This is the sort of song that makes you sling your arm across someone’s shoulder and sway, regardless of whether or not they’re your best friend or someone who just happens to be standing closest to you.

The action is often reciprocated, and the result is a crowd of swaying bodies and arms, as you can see in the video below.

What’s also great about this song is how easy it is to sing along to!

Dutch English Het is een nacht

Die je normaal alleen in films ziet

Het is een nacht

Die wordt bezongen in het mooiste lied

Het is een nacht

Waarvan ik dacht dat ik hem nooit beleven zou

Maar vannacht beleef ik hem met jou It is a night

you normally only see in films

It is a night

which is sung in the most beautiful song

It is a night

Of which I never thought I would experience

But tonight, I experience it with you

9. Het Regent Zonnestralen: of course, a song about Dutch weather

In a country with weather as chaotic as the Netherlands — is it going to be 20 degrees and sunny or 10 degrees and raining? Who knows! — it’s no surprise that the subject matter has infiltrated Dutch music.

Het Regent Zonnestralen (It’s Raining Sunbeams) could be a weather headline, but it is also a piece of classic Dutch music. It tells a sunny story of a man who decides to finally do what he wants with his life.

Dutch English Als dit het is, is dit het

Als dit het is, is dit het

En we zullen het wel zien

Oh, oh, oh, even rustig ademhalen

Oh, oh, oh, lijkt of het regent als altijd

Maar het regent en het regent zonnestralen If this is it, this is it

If this is it, this is it

And we’ll see just what happens

Oh, oh, oh, just breathe slowly

Oh, oh, oh, seems like it’s raining like always

But it’s raining, yes it’s raining sunbeams

10. Lang Zal Ze Leven: for the ultimate Dutch birthday experience

Have you celebrated your birthday in the Netherlands? If you have, then you may have sat in that awkward way — what do I do with my hands? Do I smile the entire time?— as this song has been sung to you.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of this experience yet, then allow us to acquaint you with the Dutch “Happy Birthday.” It’s really simple, even if you don’t have a word of Dutch, you should be able to sing this with no problem.

Fun fact: Lang Zal Ze Leven is often sung in the feminine, regardless of the gender of the birthday person.

Dutch English Lang zal ze leven

Lang zal ze leven

Lang zal ze leven in de gloria

In de gloria

In de gloria Long shall she live

Long shall she live

Long shall she live in the glory

In the glory

In the glory

11. Quarantine: a song for the times

Speaking of birthdays, many of us probably spent ours in quarantine in 2020. I think I can probably sum up the experience of many a quarantine birthday quite simply — you woke up, texted some friends, spent the entire day as you had been spending the days prior to that, and if you were lucky, there was some cake involved (but no blowing out the candles!)

Some people have proven to be quite productive during this time, such as the members of Fokke Simons, who came out with this tune.

Dutch English Fokke Simons in quarantaine

Ik zeg je eerlijk, dat is even wennen

Met de boys in quarantaine

Maakt niet uit, ja we schoppen stennis

Fokke Simons in quarantaine

Geen contact, maar je kan me bellen

Met de boys in quarantaine

Maakt niet uit, ja we schoppen scenes Fokke Simons in quarantine

I tell you honestly, that takes some getting used to

With the boys in quarantine

Doesn’t matter, yes we kick up a fuss

Fokke Simons in quarantine

No contact, but you can call me

With the boys in quarantine

Doesn’t matter, yes we kick up a fuss

What other must-have songs should be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2021, and was fully updated in October 2022 for your reading pleasure.