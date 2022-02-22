The Netherlands ‘strongly condemns’ further escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Russian-president-vladimir-putin-in-front-of-Russian-flag
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/89968672/stock-photo-vladimir-putin-at-the-state.html

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has intensified with President Wladimir Putin officially recognising two separatist regions in the East of Ukraine as independent territories.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has come forward to say that if Russia “sets one foot into Ukraine”, Moscow can expect a huge package of sanctions, reports NU.nl.

In a Tweet, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra has stated that this act by Russia is considered a “blatant violation of international law” and a breach of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The Netherlands, according to Hoekstra, “strongly condemns” Russia’s actions, and will respond firmly in line with the EU and NATO. 👇🏻

What happened yesterday?

Events started to take a turn yesterday when the leaders of the pro-Russian separatist movements in the two regions Donetsk and Luhansk in the East of Ukraine published a video asking Russia to recognise their independence and send military support.

In the evening, Putin proceeded to follow their request in a highly staged press conference on Russian national television.

Not much later, Putin sent military troops as part of a “peace mission” to Donetsk and Luhansk, reports NU.nl. Wouldn’t that count as “setting a foot” into Ukraine, Rutte?

In doing this, Putin committed a serious breach of international law. He officially declared the Minsk agreements to have failed — which had bound both Russia and the separatist Ukrainian territories to the promise of a ceasefire and steps towards peacebuilding.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Russia and Ukraine conflict first flared up again in January 2021, when Putin stationed almost 2/3 of his military troops on Ukraine’s border. Officially, Moscow claimed that Russia was performing a ‘military exercise’.

Parallel to this display of military power, Putin warned NATO — a western military alliance between the United States and many EU countries — to stop expanding eastwards and particularly to stay clear of Ukraine.

Western observers and political leaders, including the Netherlands, have reacted strongly to Russia’s military build-up at Ukraine’s border. Despite Putin’s claims, there are fears that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, which would practically start a war in the very centre of Europe.

The Dutch response

In January of this year, the Dutch government pledged support for Ukraine by providing weapons, fighter jets and logistic support to strengthen the Ukrainian defence.

On top of that, the Dutch Royal airline KLM has stopped all flights to Ukraine for an indefinite period. Official calls from the government have asked Dutch citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article7 ways a realtor will sell your Dutch home as fast as possible
Next articleStunning colourised footage of Rotterdam before WWII (video inside!)
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Could you provide a link to this video or another source you are referring to?
    “ Events started to take a turn yesterday when the leaders of the pro-Russian separatist movements in the two regions Donetsk and Luhansk in the East of Ukraine published a video asking Russia to recognise their independence and send military support.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

BREAKING: Gunman with a hostage at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein

An armed robbery targeted at the Apple Store on Amsterdam's Leidseplein has escalated into the taking of hostages. The situation is...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: Gunman with a hostage at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
An armed robbery targeted at the Apple Store on Amsterdam's Leidseplein has escalated into the taking of hostages. The situation is highly dangerous with at...

Weekly update: Dutch infections are dropping and doors are reopening

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 15 to February 22. The number of hospitalisations has decreased as the number of deaths has gone up. Over...

TeamNL shone at the 2022 Winter Olympics: here’s the rundown

Runcong Liu - 0
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has come to an end with the closing ceremony on February 20. With 17 medals — eight golds, five...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X