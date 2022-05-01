CultureHolidaysSociety

Liberation Day in the Netherlands: what you need to know about May 5

Emma Brown
Emma Brown

Liberation Day in the Netherlands (Bevrijdigingsdag) is celebrated on May 5. It commemorates the day the Dutch were liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.

The occupation of the Netherlands by Nazi Germany began on May 10, 1940. Four days later, the city of Rotterdam was bombed, leading to the surrender of the Dutch command.

It wasn’t until five years later, in 1945, that the country was free again, mostly liberated by Canadian forces. Right after the war, the Dutch decided that May 5 would be celebrated as Liberation Day.

Celebrating freedom

Liberation Day in the Netherlands is celebrated the day after National Remembrance Day, which is held on May 4 every year. This way, the Netherlands has two days of both remembering and celebration.

While originally celebrated to commemorate the end of WWII, in the last couple of years, Bevrijdigingsdag has also really been about celebrating freedom in general.

Many people, and younger generations, in particular, don’t know what it’s like not to live in a free society. Liberation Day is therefore the day to remember not to take freedom for granted and celebrate how wonderful it is to live in a free society.

During Liberation Day, the Netherlands holds parades and concerts and also has military memorabilia.

Liberation Day in the Netherlands is a public holiday only once every five years (the next being in 2025). In that year, many businesses will close and public transport will either not run, or stick to a different timetable.

However, there’s always some debate about whether May 5 should be a public holiday each and every year.

Festivals and Events on Liberation Day in the Netherlands

As Liberation Day in the Netherlands is a day that marks freedom in the Netherlands, it is widely celebrated. This is especially true when it is a public holiday, as most people get a day off work to enjoy the celebrations to the fullest.

Liberation Day events are usually opened by the Prime Minister, who starts the festivities from a different province every year. A team of around 5000 runners carries a flame to 200 municipalities all throughout the Netherlands, which marks the official beginning of all events, with free festivals happening in over 14 cities in the country.

Here’s a selection of events that you can enjoy:

How will you be celebrating Liberation Day in the Netherlands this year? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Malindine E.G./Wikimedia Commons/Public domain
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in May 2018, and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Previous articlePhoto report: the Netherlands at war, 1940-1945
Next articleUtrecht toddler takes mother’s car for a joyride, hits (only?) two vehicles
Emma Brown
Emma Brown
A familiar face at DutchRevew. Emma arrived in Holland in 2016 for a few weeks, fell in love with the place and never left. Here she rekindled her love of writing and travelling. Now you'll find her eating stroopwafels in the DutchReview office since 2017.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Canada and the Netherlands: the ultimate BFF’s

Back in high school, I never understood why I had to study history. I thought all those dates were just...
Jennifer Nguyen -
Culture

Lunch in the Netherlands: culture, bread, and society

It's your first day at work as an international, and you are about to enjoy lunch with your Dutch colleagues....
Vlad Moca-Grama -
Culture

6 essential phrases you need for this King’s Day

King's Day is the closest thing we Dutchies have to St. Patrick's day: a nationwide excuse for a uni-coloured drinking...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

What do you think?

9 COMMENTS

  4. Hi I am Jackie Bray from Canada. I am president of the Canadian Cowgirls in Chatham. We are looking tme o come to Holland in 2020 and hopefully participate in the celebrations. We are at the begining of our planning. We are a drill team and own our own horses. We are still trying to see if it makes sense coming over with our horses or renting horses in Holland to attend parades. Can you give me any information to help with our preparing. The Captain and myself are looking to fly to Holland this May to try and put this together. Any help is appreciated. Thanks

  6. We are planning to travel to and participate in Remembrance on May 4th and celebrate Liberation on May 5th in the Netherlands. Which website should I connect with to find out what is happening and where in the Netherlands during those two days?

  7. My Father is a97 year old canadian army veteran / princess Louise fusiliers regiment.
    He and my mother plus several members of our family attended the 50 year celebration as guests of the Netherlands. They have recounted the stories /memories about generosity and gratitude of the Dutch people during their stay . That celebration was very healing for my father who was wounded during the war.
    Unfortunately he won’t be attending this 75bth celebration. I am planning to sttend so that I may share my exoetiences and observations of tnis celebration in May 2020.directly. I would appreciate any information /advice you could provide that would ensure I’m in the best place at the right time .

  8. Hello Verlie Wile. My Uncle also served with the Canadian Army. He was Communications. We are also attending the 75th celebration and need more details on where to be and how to get around as I’ve been reading that public transportation is limited that day.

  9. Please could you give me some information on Liberation Day. My father Ernest Cupido was in 1st Canadian Division who helped liberate Holland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Canada and the Netherlands: the ultimate BFF’s

Back in high school, I never understood why I had to study history. I thought all those dates were just...
Jennifer Nguyen -

Latest posts

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other...

Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you'll love this report! The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is...

4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Throughout April, Dutch employers were asked to report if they employed Ukrainian refugees to the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). During the first week,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X