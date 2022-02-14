Dutch airline KLM stops all flights to Ukraine

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
KLM is immediately stopping all flights to Ukraine for an indefinite period. A flight to the capital Kyiv was scheduled on Saturday but was cancelled due to safety concerns as tensions between Russia and Europe grow.

The Dutch airline has adjusted the travel advice for Ukraine to code red and has conducted “an extensive safety analysis.” On Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wopke Hoekstra, issued the new travel advice and called on all Dutch citizens in Ukraine to leave, reports RTL Nieuws.

Flights continue from the Ukraine to the Netherlands

There are still commercial flights coming from Ukraine and approximately 135 Dutch people have reported to the Dutch embassy in the nation’s capital. Hoekstra has said that it is the responsibility of those Dutch citizens to get themselves out of Ukraine.

Safety concerns

KLM has not been flying over the eastern regions of Ukraine and Crimea since 2014, the year of the Ukrainian Revolution. However, now, the airline will not fly in the Ukrainian airspace at all.

KLM says that “Choosing safe and optimal routes is an integral part of our daily practice.”

What do you think about KLM stopping all flights to Ukraine?

