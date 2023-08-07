Love bikes? These Dutch cities are the most bike-friendly in the WORLD

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
6 minute read
photo-of-couple-cycling-in-the-netherlands-on-cycle-path
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/505047578/stock-photo-heino-netherlands-august-2021-middle.html

Cycling in the Netherlands is great. How great, you ask? Well, we can now confirm that it’s the greatest in the world in this Dutch city. Hoera!

The results of PeopleForBikes’ City Ratings for 2023 are in, and the winner is… The Hague! 🎉

How are the rankings calculated, you may be asking? PeopleForBikes’ data-driven programme identifies, evaluates, and compares the bike network quality of 1733 cities globally.

Not only does a Dutch city take the number one spot against a whopping 1733 other cities, but two more are in the top 10. Go Nederland! 🇳🇱

Dutch fietsen for the win

Based on data about streets, speed limits, bike infrastructure, and destinations documented in OpenStreetMap, the City Ratings have given Dutchies a reason to celebrate.

Why? Dutch cities come out on top, natuurlijk. The Hague tops the ratings at number one, with Almere landing in fifth place, and Utrecht at number eight. Gefeliciteerd!

But, we can’t say we’re surprised with how hard the Dutch have worked to make cycling in the Netherlands easy and attractive.

@notjustbikes What happens when you quickly build a cycling city? #cyclingcity #cyclingtiktok #notjustbikes #netherlandstiktok #iloveamsterdam #urbanplanningtiktok #publictransportation ♬ original sound – Not Just Bikes

If you’re wondering what other cities have cycled to the top, check out the top 10. 🚲

RankingCityState/CountryScore
1The HagueSouth Holland, Netherlands89
2ProvincetownMassachusetts, United States88
3Crested ButteColorado, United States87
4BromontQuebec, Canada87
5AlmereFlevoland, Netherlands 85
6Blue DiamondNevada, United States85
7LeuvenFlemish Brabant, Belgium85
8UtrechtUtrecht, Netherlands84
9BrusselsBrussels Capital Region, Belgium84
10MurdockNebraska, United States84

A sprint for bike-friendly cities

Each city receives a City Ratings score on a scale from zero to 100, where a low score indicates a weak bike network and a high score indicates a strong bike network.

What is a bike network? A bike network is a connected system of protected bike lanes, off-street paths, slow shared streets, and safe crossings that enables people to comfortably bike around a city.

So, how were the scores determined? The Bicycle Network Analysis (BNA) is software that measures the quality and connectivity of a bike network and assesses six factors of a city in the acronym SPRINT.

  • Safe speeds
  • Protected bike lanes
  • Reallocated space
  • Intersection treatments
  • Network connections
  • Trusted data

With all that in mind, we can’t help but have pride shining in our hearts for the country that makes it possible to flex our innovative cycling muscles. 💪

What do you think of the ratings of bike-friendliness? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #91: Live their lives for the borrel at the end of the week
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures to brighten up the Netherlands this week

It has been a true challenge not to get grumpy this week with all the rain we’ve had. Wasn’t it...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #91: Live their lives for the borrel at the end of the week

Liana Pereira - 0
A country where washing the stresses of a work week away with some drinks is a social event? 😳 Let’s just say Netherlands: 1...

Sunshine and warmer temperatures to brighten up the Netherlands this week

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
It has been a true challenge not to get grumpy this week with all the rain we’ve had. Wasn’t it meant to be summer?...

Vandalism and hate crimes: Netherlands stumbles in LGBTQ+ rights

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Once one of the strongest advocates for equality, the Netherlands is now falling off the path towards creating an inclusive society and being a...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.