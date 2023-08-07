Love bikes? These Dutch cities are the most bike-friendly in the WORLD

Cycling in the Netherlands is great. How great, you ask? Well, we can now confirm that it’s the greatest in the world in this Dutch city. Hoera!

The results of PeopleForBikes’ City Ratings for 2023 are in, and the winner is… The Hague! 🎉

How are the rankings calculated, you may be asking? PeopleForBikes’ data-driven programme identifies, evaluates, and compares the bike network quality of 1733 cities globally.

Not only does a Dutch city take the number one spot against a whopping 1733 other cities, but two more are in the top 10. Go Nederland! 🇳🇱

Dutch fietsen for the win

Based on data about streets, speed limits, bike infrastructure, and destinations documented in OpenStreetMap, the City Ratings have given Dutchies a reason to celebrate.

Why? Dutch cities come out on top, natuurlijk. The Hague tops the ratings at number one, with Almere landing in fifth place, and Utrecht at number eight. Gefeliciteerd!

But, we can’t say we’re surprised with how hard the Dutch have worked to make cycling in the Netherlands easy and attractive.

If you’re wondering what other cities have cycled to the top, check out the top 10. 🚲

Ranking City State/Country Score 1 The Hague South Holland, Netherlands 89 2 Provincetown Massachusetts, United States 88 3 Crested Butte Colorado, United States 87 4 Bromont Quebec, Canada 87 5 Almere Flevoland, Netherlands 85 6 Blue Diamond Nevada, United States 85 7 Leuven Flemish Brabant, Belgium 85 8 Utrecht Utrecht, Netherlands 84 9 Brussels Brussels Capital Region, Belgium 84 10 Murdock Nebraska, United States 84

A sprint for bike-friendly cities

Each city receives a City Ratings score on a scale from zero to 100, where a low score indicates a weak bike network and a high score indicates a strong bike network.

What is a bike network? A bike network is a connected system of protected bike lanes, off-street paths, slow shared streets, and safe crossings that enables people to comfortably bike around a city.

So, how were the scores determined? The Bicycle Network Analysis (BNA) is software that measures the quality and connectivity of a bike network and assesses six factors of a city in the acronym SPRINT.

Safe speeds

Protected bike lanes

Reallocated space

Intersection treatments

Network connections

Trusted data

With all that in mind, we can’t help but have pride shining in our hearts for the country that makes it possible to flex our innovative cycling muscles. 💪

What do you think of the ratings of bike-friendliness? Tell us in the comments!