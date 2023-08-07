Sunshine and warmer temperatures to brighten up the Netherlands this week

It has been a true challenge not to get grumpy this week with all the rain we’ve had. Wasn’t it meant to be summer? Well, this week, there’s finally a light (sunshine) at the end of the tunnel. 🌞

After the wettest week of the summer so far, some mild Dutch sun will return to grace us with some much-needed warmth.

Warmer temperatures are coming (finally!)

Whilst that might sound too good to be true, we’ll still need to weather the storm for two more days. However, this Wednesday (August 9) will see temperatures hit highs of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

On top of that, the weather will stay significantly drier with more sun, according to RTL Nieuws.

But the universe must always stay balanced, so we can’t have too many good things. On Saturday, August 12, there is a chance of rain again.

The rain isn’t messing around

August 7 will kick off with yet another gloomy rain shower, according to Nu.nl. You needn’t cancel your plans just yet, however, as clearer and sunnier weather is already predicted for the afternoon.

Unfortunately, for those living in the south of the Netherlands, the rain might continue for a little longer. As for the wind, it continues to be strong on the coast and on the Wadden islands.

Typical Dutch garden and weather 😆 — DutchBoy (@dutchboy989) August 6, 2023

But there is good news: this is as bad as it will get. Less rain and warmth are expected for the rest of the week. Hoera!

How have you been coping with the endless rain this past week? Tell us in the comments!