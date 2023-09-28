Van Gogh Museum partners with Pokémon for its 50th anniversary (and it couldn’t get cuter!)

The Van Gogh Museum is turning 50 years old this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a Pokémon partnership?

You can catch the exhibition from September 28, 2023, until January 7, 2024, including the art itself and some fun activities for the whole family.

The goal of this collection is to introduce new audiences and budding artists to the works of Van Gogh in a fun, new context.

Van Gogh would have loved it

Van Gogh himself was a big fan of Japanese art. Writing to his brother in a letter in 1888 that studying Japanese art makes life “happier and more cheerful, and it makes us return to nature”, writes the Van Gogh Museum in a press release.

He was very inspired by the culture and artwork. It introduced him to flat planes and strong colours in his pieces, presenting the world in a new way to him.

The collection will introduce visitors to the artist’s life in a refreshing and irresistibly adorable way. Let’s be real: few things are cuter than Snorlax sawing logs in 1888’s The Bedroom or Pikachu himself in his own rendition of Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat.

Who wore it best? Image: Van Gogh Museum

Nothing but the best

These Pokémon renditions were painted by artists at The Pokémon Company — some dating back to the ancient times of the 1980s and even 1960s.

We had a special guest during the @pokemon launch event yesterday…Pikachu! Come visit our museum to discover the Pokémon themed artworks and participate in the art hunt until 7 January 2024! For more information or to book your tickets visit: https://t.co/zA1zfFnTKZ pic.twitter.com/nTfeEFl7Ot — Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) September 28, 2023

And it doesn’t stop at just the artwork. There are activities for the whole family, such as the Pokémon Adventure leaflet, which guides you through the paintings, telling you the stories behind them.

You can even learn about Van Gogh’s connection with Japan and how one inspired the other through their online platform, Van Gogh at School.

Not only that, but at the museum restaurant, you can learn to draw Pikachu from an expert. What more could you want?

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be buying tickets for us and all our friends to see the exhibition.

Are you planning on catching the collaboration? Tell us in the comments!