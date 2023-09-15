Pokémon Gogh? Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum welcomes an unexpected collaboration (and we’re VERY curious)

Vincent van Gogh meets Pokémon? Amsterdam’s museum full of the Dutch painter’s work is teaming up with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company’s adorable characters.

In a very cute video released by The Pokémon Company, it is teased that the two worlds will collide at the Van Gogh Museum on September 28.

That’s right, The Pokémon Company revealed they’re embarking on an exciting collaboration with the beloved Dutch art museum.

Van Gogh made modern

What would such an unexpected collaboration even look like, you might ask? Well, the company has revealed nothing other than a very sweet teaser trailer so far.

In it, the nostalgic Eevee and Pikachu avatars can be seen frolicking in a field of sunflowers — which is clearly a nod to Van Gogh’s famous 1889 painting, “Sunflowers”. 🖼

Except, in this case, the sunflowers come to life, resembling video game avatars, and bounce up and down enthusiastically. Awww. 🌻

🖌 Pokémon × @vangoghmuseum, Amsterdam

🎨 From 28 September 2023

🖼 More information coming soon! pic.twitter.com/B9hKPH4hGB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 12, 2023

If that wink to Van Gogh wasn’t strong enough, the clouds then shapeshift to take on the resemblance of his famous painting, Starry Night.

If this has piqued your curiosity, stay tuned — more information about the exhibition is expected to be announced very soon. 👀

Are you excited to see this collaborative exhibition? Share your thoughts in the comments below!