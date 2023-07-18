What language level is the Dutch integration (inburgering) exam in 2023?

You know you need to take the Dutch integration exam — but is the level A2? B1? Something else completely? It’s normal to be confused, but here’s the easy guide.

For the longest time, the Dutch integration exam was pretty straightforward: everyone did it at A2 unless they wanted to take a Dutch university course. Simple, right?

However, the Dutch government decided that A2 wasn’t enough to, well, integrate. To change the level, they had to change the whole integration law, which took a long time.

Now, if you’re wondering what language level the Dutch integration exam is, the answer is: it depends!

Some people are under the old system, some people are under a new system, and others are still undecided.

Here’s the easy guide to knowing at which language level you might need to take the Dutch integration exams.

But first… A2, B1? Are we speaking in code? If you’re feeling a little confused, we’re using terms from the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). It looks a little like this: The CEFR language levels are used across Europe. Image: DutchReview

At what language level do I need to take the Dutch inburgering exams?

The language level of your Dutch integration exams has two main factors:

Your visa or residency type and,

The date the IND formally decided you must begin to integrate

I have a partner/relationship visa, or I am a refugee

If you have a partner or relationship visa or are a refugee, the IND will automatically decide that you must integrate. This typically happens shortly after the date that you registered at your local municipality.

You will receive a letter advising that you are required to integrate, or as DUO, the Dutch education authority, will write, “U moet verplicht inburgeren.”

Your official letter from DUO will have an important date. Image: Samantha Dixon

The most important thing here is the date of the letter. That’s because there are two laws at play: The Civil Integration Act 2013, and the Civil Integration Act 2021 (which affects people from 2022 onwards).

You can tell which law you fall under by your letter’s date.

Your letter is dated before January 1, 2022

If the date of the letter is before January 1, 2022, then congratulations: the language level you will take the Dutch integration exams at is A2.

Your letter is dated after January 1, 2022

If the date of your letter is after January 1, 2022, you’ll need to study for a while longer: your language level will most likely be B1.

Why “most likely”? Technically, the municipality can decide for you to follow one of three routes:

The B1 route: where you learn Dutch to a B1 level, mostly for integration and working or volunteering.

where you learn Dutch to a B1 level, mostly for integration and working or volunteering. The education route: where you learn Dutch to a B1 level or higher to prepare for higher education.

where you learn Dutch to a B1 level or higher to prepare for higher education. The self-reliance route: an exemption given for people who must integrate but find the first two routes are too difficult. Instead, you learn Dutch to an A1 level and have non-mandatory exams.

However, the first route is supposed to be the most common option. You’ll discuss your route with your municipality, where you’ll also create a personal integration and participation plan (PIP).

The upside? You’ll speak pretty decent Dutch by the end!

What if the exams are too difficult? A municipality can make some rare exceptions to the language levels stated above — but typically only if you have health problems or would truly struggle to learn Dutch.

I am integrating to apply for permanent residency or citizenship

If you don’t fall into the category of having a relationship visa or being a refugee, you likely:

Are here on a temporary visa (such as a working visa),

Have lived here for around five years, and

Have decided to make your stay in the Netherlands more permanent.

We get it, the Netherlands is a leuk place to live!

If this is you, and you’re not an EU, EEA, Swiss, or Turkish citizen, then you’re integrating “voluntarily”, and it’s good news: the language level you will need to integrate at is still A2 — for now.

While the Dutch government does want to raise the level to B1 for people in your position, it’s unlikely to happen in 2023. Whether it will be raised in 2024 is still to be decided.

That means that if you can fully integrate and pass your exams to apply for permanent residency or citizenship before the end of this year, you shouldn’t have to study further than A2 level — based on the information the government has given so far.

The level you take your integration exams depends on a few different factors. Image: DutchReview

TIP: Still not sure at which level you need to take your exams? Check out DUO’s inburgeren plan generator.

Do I need to take the Dutch integration exams?

Whether you need to take the Dutch integration exams is mostly determined by your nationality. If you’re not from an EU or EEA country, Switzerland, or Turkey, and you’re coming to live in the Netherlands long-term, you’ll likely need to take the Dutch integration exams.

As with anything, there are a few exceptions.

Whether you’re A2 or B1, we can tell you this: taking the Dutch integration exams is really achievable and worth it — especially if it leads to permanent residency or a Dutch passport!

