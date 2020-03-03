3 Badgers Hiding Out In Friesland

Don’t bother getting up early if you’re looking to do a bit of badger spotting whilst on a Dutch safari as badgers are nocturnal by nature. They can, however, be spotted on dusk and at night in the Hoge Veluwe or the forests of Limburg, Friesland, Drenthe and Overijssel.

Much like my mother-in-law, badgers are vicious when provoked. However, unlike my mother-in-law, their diet is relatively healthy. Fruit, nuts and a little bit of protein such as mice or even worms are on their menu when it comes to dinner.

Until 1980, badger populations in the Netherlands decreased at an alarming rate. This can be attributed to poaching, large-scale land consolidation and sett-digging. Luckily for the bulky bodied and beady-eyed badger, in 1984 the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature Management and Fisheries outlined a conservation plan to protect them.

Since then they have recovered and now enjoy a somewhat pleasant life meandering through the Dutch countryside at night looking to pick up a quick meal or a badger girlfriend/boyfriend.