BREAKING: Extreme weather coming to the Netherlands, Code Yellow issued

That flying house from The Wizard of Oz could become a reality for the Netherlands tomorrow. That’s right — with extreme weather conditions heading our way tonight, your furniture may try making a run for it.

Looking out the window at the fairly sunny sky that’s cleared up after this weekend’s rain, the weather might not seem like a pressing issue right now. But, within the next 24 hours, we’ll have a raging storm on our hands, reports RTL Nieuws.

Trust the code yellow weather models, not your intuition

Meteorologist Marc de Jong of Buienradar has officially deemed Dutch weather to be in a state of code yellow. This tells us we should start anticipating travel delays and other obstacles this monstrous storm will pose to our daily activities.

The storm will hit Zeeland in the south first, and then creep upwards to include metropolitans like the Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

With a whopping predicted 70 millimetres of rainfall, the soil will have difficulty soaking up that water like a sponge in time.

The result? Floods and a whole lot of chaos. 😳

Tunnels brimming with traffic may soon be flooded, trees could end up horizontal, and those summer festival tents could be flipped on their backs. Yikes.

Moving at lightning speed

The storm is also eating through the country at an alarming pace, with winds moving up to 75 kilometres per hour. Watch out, because a seemingly innocent, windless clearing can end up at a level of wind force 8 within five to 10 minutes.

The odds of being struck by lightning might seem fairly low — but who would want to take the risk? Keep your eyes peeled for news updates, and please use some common sense.

However, if you’re feeling like the apocalypse may be among us, maak je geen zorgen (don’t worry) as this weather warning is temporary.

Thursday will see the Netherlands graced with the sun again, as temperatures vary between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius this weekend. Feel free to postpone your beach day till then.

What measures are you taking to ensure your safety during this storm? Share your tips in the comments below.