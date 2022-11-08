17 adventurous things to do in Texel in 2022

If you’re looking for a quiet getaway or a sporty weekend out, there are plenty of things to do in Texel. The Netherlands’ largest island is a unique experience in its own right, known for its beautiful beaches and diverse wildlife.

Texel is the first and largest of five islands off the coast of the Netherlands known as the Wadden Islands. Young families, grandparents, and everyone in between will find something to do on this much-beloved island.

The Netherlands’ islands are for everyone to enjoy! Image: Depositphotos

Whether you’re looking for a fun summer trip with your family, some waves to surf, or a calm nature excursion, here are our tips for the perfect adventure in Texel!

1. Enjoy an unbelievable view from the Eierland Lighthouse

Perhaps one of the most iconic attractions, visiting the Eierland Vuurtoren (lighthouse) is one of the best things you can do in Texel.

Imagine the breathtaking views of a sunset from the top of the lighthouse. Image: Depositphotos

This gorgeous, red lighthouse is located on the northernmost beach of Texel island, built back in 1863. Nowadays, you can climb the lighthouse all the way up to the 6th floor and get the most gorgeous views of the island and sea below.

In order to avoid a holiday injury, we recommend you wear closed shoes when climbing the staircase (bye-bye, flip-flops and slides) and leave your dog on the ground floor.

💰 Price: €5.50

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM every day from February 22 to November 6, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM, November 7 to February 21

📍 Location: The northernmost tip of the Island — it doesn’t have an address, but it’s hard to miss!

2. Admire the seals at Ecomare Nature Museum

If you love nature, want to look at cute animals, or just need to feel your heart melt in your chest, we highly suggest adding Ecomare Nature Museum to your list of things to do in Texel.

This one-of-a-kind museum and seal asylum is the perfect place to take your family (or just yourself). You can learn all about Texel’s wildlife and nature conservation and spot plenty of seals, birds, and fish!

Who wouldn’t want to watch some seals swim around? 😍 Image: Depositphotos

We definitely recommend going around the seal feeding time, which takes place at 11 AM and 3:30 PM every day. You can watch a little (Dutch) presentation given by the caretakers while they feed all the seals. They’re also happy to take your questions in English!

💰 Price: Free for children until age 3, €10,50 for children ages 4-13, €14.50 for adults

⏰ Opening hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:30 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Ruijslaan 92, 1796 AZ, De Koog

3. Marvel at the lost wonders of Shipwreck Museum Flora

An island in the middle of the sea is sure to have some interesting finds! In fact, Texel hosts its own shipwreck museum of all the fun bits and bobs that have washed up on the shores of the island.

If you’re curious about a bit of Texel’s history and want to see all the quirky oddments, we highly recommend Shipwreck Museum Flora as one of your stops in Texel.

Spotted: @SirPatStew at the Shipwreck & Beachcombers Museum in Texel, Netherlands 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sx4rsYdniz — Ben Hindle (@the_z_word) June 30, 2018

From washed-up lighters and hard hats to beer crates and mannequins, it’s definitely a fun visit for kids and adults alike.

💰 Price: Free for kids below age 4, €5,50 for kids age 4 to 11, €6,75 for adults

⏰ Opening hours: Every day from 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Pontweg 141A, 1796 MA De Koog

4. Go “wadlopen” in the Wadden Sea

Texel is one of the most biodiverse regions in the Netherlands, and wadlopen (or mudflat walking). As a result, the island offers the perfect unique experience for those of you who love nature and the outdoors.

You can see some of Texel’s flora and fauna up close! Image: Depositphotos

How unique? Texel’s mudflats were once the bottom of the Wadden Sea! Populated by all kinds of plant and animal life, a walk across the mudflats makes a great nature excursion for the day.

Wadlopen can be super kid-friendly too, and your little ones can learn all about Texel’s ecosystems.

💰 Price: €17,50 per person, €15,00 for children until the age of 12

⏰ Opening hours: Depends on the tour guide’s availability

📍 Location: Kikkerstraat 26, 1795 AD De Cocksdorp

5. Take a lovely stroll down the Vuurtorenweg Beach

Named after the famous lighthouse on its dunes, you can stroll along this beautiful beach right after you take a walk up the Eierland Lighthouse.

Perfect for a long walk down with your family or your dog. Image: Depositphotos

With sands that seem to stretch on forever, Vuurtorenweg Beach is the place to spend a chill afternoon.

You can eat at the nearby restaurants, fly kites, and get your feet wet on the shore (although, it’s probably veel te koud (way too cold) for you to swim)!

Keep in mind the beach is on the North Sea side of the island. This means t’s usually quite windy and cold, even by summer standards, so don’t underestimate the power of an extra jacket.

💰 Price: Gratis! (Free!)

⏰ Opening hours: All day, all year

📍 Location: On the northernmost tip of the island where the Eierland Lighthouse is.

6. Pet some sheep at the Texel Sheep Farm

Have you ever dreamed about snuggling clouds and petting baby farm animals? Kill two birds with one stone (not literally) and visit the Texel Sheep Farm!

Look at how adorable the lambs are! Image: Depositphotos

You can enjoy a solo trip or spend a day with kids at this sheep farm to cuddle some adorable lambs. Schattig!

While sheep are the main attraction, the Texel Sheep Farm hosts a number of other farm animals, from chickens to dogs, and pigs.

💰 Price: Free for children under age 2, €5,00 for children ages 2 to 12, €6,00 for 12 and above

⏰ Opening hours: Every day from 10 AM to 4 PM

📍 Location: Pontweg 77, 1791 LA Den Burg

7. Crack a cold one at the Texelse Brouwerij

Dutchies love their beer, and it’s no different up in Texel. In fact, Texel has its own brewery and brand of beer!

Every Dutch region, city, and province has its own iconic beers to enjoy. Image: Depositphotos

You can enjoy a cold beer on their terrasje (terrace), book a few hours in their tasting room, and even stock up on a couple of beers to take back home and impress your friends.

💰 Price: Depends on whether you go to a tasting room, buy the beers, or visit the café

⏰ Opening hours: 10:30 AM to 6 PM from Tuesdays to Fridays, 10:30 AM to 7 PM on Saturdays, Closed on Sundays and Mondays

📍 Location: Schilderweg 214 b, 1792 CK Oudeschild

8. Enjoy a bike ride along Texel’s bike trails

If you’re feeling sporty, riding along Texel’s bike trails is one of the best ways to satisfy your endorphin cravings on the island.

If the thought of cycling in Amsterdam stresses you out, worry not! Bike rides in Texel are much more relaxing.

Feel the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. 😌 Image: Depositphotos

With no less than 140 kilometres of bicycle paths in Texel, there’s more than enough space for everyone — and the best part is you can enjoy a leisurely cycle through a variety of routes!

💰 Price: Depends on if you rent a bicycle or bring one yourself. You’ll also have to pay for any potential maintenance on your bike.

⏰ Opening hours: While there’s no strict “time” you can cycle, it’s safest in the daytime when there’s light!

📍 Location: Island-wide

9. Taste authentic Texelse cheese at the Wezenspyk Cheese Farm

Any adventure in the Netherlands is incomplete without visiting a local cheese shop!

And the cheese farm, shop, and café Wezenspyk is no exception! Texelse cheese is particularly special because of the grass that the cows (and sheep) graze on Texel, which gives a unique flavour to its cheese.

While visiting @Wezenspyk Cheese Farm in Texel, I learned that the island has been producing cheese from sheep's milk for more than 500 years. And I can tell you from experience – the cheese lives up to the hype! What's your favorite type of cheese? 🧀 #Texel #VVVTexel pic.twitter.com/eCfH2KJ95q — Melvin (@TravelDudes) October 20, 2021

The Wezenspyk family has been making cheese since the late 19th century — so not only are you getting a slice of cheese but also a slice of Dutch history).

💰 Price: Depends on what you buy at the factory, cheese shop, or café!

⏰ Opening hours: Monday – Saturday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Hoornderweg 29, 1791 PM Den Burg

10. Visit the picturesque village of De Cocksdorp

A trip to a quaint town is one of the more touristy things to do in Texel, but we promise it’s not nearly as crowded as Amsterdam.

De Cocksdorp is a village on the northernmost point of Texel, closest to the Eierland Lighthouse.

There’s never a shortage of pretty towns in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

This lovely town is perfect if you want to lounge at a café in the sun, browse the shops, and take a walk down to the beaches.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day

📍 Location: De Cocksdorp, northern Texel

11. Hike through the dunes of Texel National Park

Like much of the Dutch coast, Texel boasts some really beautiful dunes! The National Park Dunes of Texel offer extensive areas of nature and wildlife that photographers and families alike can enjoy.

You’ll have endless paths to walk and enjoy! Image: Depositphotos

You can get your blood pumping with an early morning bike ride or take a leisurely afternoon stroll and bird watch to your heart’s content.

These vibrant purple flowers can be spotted all over the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

From lush fields of purple heathers to endless hiking and cycling paths, you’re sure to fall in love with the flora and fauna of Texel’s dunes.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: During the daytime

📍 Location: Ruijslaan 92, 1796 AZ De Koog (Ecomare), Kikkertstraat 42, 1795 AE De Cocksdorp (Bird Information Texel)

12. Learn all about Dutch maritime history at Museum Kaap Skil

Museum Kaap Skil makes for a fun day out in Texel, especially if you’re a naval and military history nerd.

Located in the small fishing town of Oudeschild, adults and children alike will enjoy this open-air museum.

Find out all about Texel’s military and naval history at this local museum! Image: Museum Kaap Skil/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

You can learn all about merchant ships, whalers, and warships from the 16th and 17th centuries and hang out in the reconstructed model of an Oudeschild street from the 20th century.

💰 Price: Free for children younger than 4 years, €7.00 for children aged 4 to 13, €9.75 for people aged 13 and above

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM, Closed on Mondays

📍 Location: Heemskerckstraat 9, 1792 AA Oudeschild

13. Take a leap of faith and skydive over Texel

Skydiving is one of the coolest things Texel offers for all our thrill-seeking risk-takers!

There’s no view like a sky view. Image: Depositphotos

Whether you’re a veteran parachutist or skydiving for the first time, you can find the perfect course for your skill level.

You’ll be floating in the wind (starting 3 kilometres above the ground), and you’ll have a beautiful view of the island as you make your descent.

💰 Price: €199 for a tandem jump

⏰ Opening hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Postweg 128, 1795 JS De Cocksdorp

14. Visit the historical Fort de Schans

Here’s another one for the history nerds! Take a peek into the past and visit Fort de Schans to learn all about the French occupation and the general military history of the island.

Fort de Schans is a like a huge time capsule for Texel’s history! Image: Agaath/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

You can join a guided tour or take a solo walk and soak up the nature and history of this beautiful fort.

The fort is freely accessible to walkers and runners, and you might just pass through the fort if you’re cycling through the dunes.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: 8 AM to 6 PM every day

📍 Location: Schansweg, Oudeschild

15. Enjoy a day at the Texel Zoo

There’s nothing like a zoo to bring out your inner child! From a butterfly garden to reptile exhibits, and an oasis-like garden, a trip to the Texel will make some lasting family memories.

You’ll find plenty of adorable animals at the Texel Zoo, including prairie dogs, meerkats, lory birds, and more.

💰 Price: Free for children below age 4, €6.50 for kids between the ages 4 and 11, €9.00 for ages 12 and up

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays-Sundays, closed on Mondays and Thursdays

📍 Location: Schorrenweg 20, 1794 HG Oosterend

16. Find some thrifty deals at Den Burg’s market

Calling in all bargain champs! Head over to Den Burg for their weekly goods market on Mondays at the Groeneplaats (the green place).

What sort of goods? Here, you can do your usual grocery shopping, from fresh veggies to meats or buy some locally-sourced goods as souvenirs like honey, jam, pottery, and care products.

You can find some delicious, fresh produce and all your other needs right in Den Burg’s market. Image: Freepik

💰 Price: Depends on what you buy!

⏰ Opening hours: 8 AM to 1:30 PM

📍 Location: Den Burg, Texel

17. Try some water sports at Texel’s beaches

Last but not least, we wouldn’t miss out on trying out some of the many water sports offered on Texel. From surfing to sailing, kayaking and swimming, the sky’s the limit! (or is it the sea?🤔)

Surf’s up! Who’s down for a dip in the water? Image: Freepik

You can try out all kinds of water sports and activities, with or without kids, all over the island! Let op, however! The water probably isn’t as warm as you’d think.

💰 Price: Various prices

⏰ Opening hours: During the daytime

📍 Location: Various locations

With all kinds of adventurous, exciting, and relaxing things to do, you’re sure to enjoy a trip to this lovely place in the Netherlands.

Have you been to Texel before? What do you recommend for visitors? Tell us in the comments!