6 influencers you didn’t know were actually Dutch

From YouTube to Instagram to TikTok — the Dutch are taking the world of social media by storm. Haven’t come across any Dutch influencers yet? Well, that’s because many of them are undercover!

Thanks to their excellent English skills, these six Dutchies have managed to amass millions of followers and gain international success on social media — all while being Dutch. 🤫

1. Nikkie de Jager — The ultimate make-up guru

The Dutch influencer with the biggest international audience is Nikkie de Jager, better known under her YouTube handle ‘NikkieTutorials.’

She is one of the most popular make-up influencers worldwide, with a huge following across her various social media channels — we’re talking 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and 19.6 million on her Instagram. 💄

What many people don’t know is that Nikkie is actually a Nederlander! She was born in Wageningen, and now lives with her husband in the small town of Uden in North-Brabant.

She is an inspiration to many, not only because of her incredible make-up skills, but also her LGBTQ+ identity.

Over the years, she has become a true celebrity, having worked together with stars such as Adele and Kim Kardashian.

Aside from her star-bangled client list, she has also hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, and was even a guest on the Ellen Show. Lekker bezig, Nikkie!

READ MORE | Kim Kardashian speaks out about Zwarte Piet

Unfortunately, fame also comes with downsides. For example, Nikkie became one of the many victims of a series of robberies of famous Dutch people and was even blackmailed into her own coming out.

2. Sophie van Oostenbrugge — The fitness fanatic

Sophie van Oostenbrugge, or ‘Gainsbybrains’ as she is known on her social media channels, is one of the Netherlands’ most famous fitness influencers. 🏋️

Living up to her alias, Sophie impresses not only with her gains, but also with her brains. She has a total of three YouTube channels, catering to different audiences (and maximizing her profit as a result 😉).

Not only does she make follow-along workout videos, but she also vlogs her daily life — in English on one channel, and in Dutch on the other.

The best part? Sophie’s Dutch videos have English subtitles, which is great for those of us trying to learn the language.

READ MORE | 21 YouTubers that’ll help you learn Dutch super fast

Over the years, Sophie has made quite the name for herself and has worked together with international brands such as Gymshark and Waterdrop. 💪

3. Romee Strijd — The do-it-all model mama

Romee Strijd wins the wedstrijd (contest) — see what we did there?👀 — for the most impressive all-rounder. Model, influencer, mother, there is nothing Romee can’t do!

Born in Zoetermeer, South Holland, Romee started modelling at the ripe age of 16. She quickly rose to success and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walking the brand’s annual fashion show from the years 2014 to 2018. 👠

Over the years, she has worked for brands such as Burberry, Calvin Klein, and Louis Vuitton.

READ MORE | This Instagram posts Dutch couples wearing twin clothing and we can’t look away

Thanks to her modelling career, Romee already had quite a large following when she started making YouTube videos in 2017. Her videos, share the behind-the-scenes of her career, but she also vlogs about her personal life.

As of right now, her YouTube channel has 1.87 million followers, while her Instagram has a whopping 8.2 million. 🤳

4. Rianne Meijer — The galpal we didn’t know we needed

We hate to bring it up, but 2020 was the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a tough one for most of us. 😬

But just when the world needed her the most, Rianne Meijer rose to Instagram-stardom, and made everyone’s quarantine a bit more bearable.

READ MORE | Multitasking: two-thirds of Dutchies use their phones while on the toilet

Rianne, who was born and raised in Ermelo, quickly gained a following in 2020 by posting “Instagram vs reality” photos.

She became loved by many for exposing the truth behind unrealistic expectations that most other influencers set on social media. 🙅‍♀️

Today, she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and continues to stay her down-to-earth self — while using her platform to teach people about Dutch culture. 😉

5. Negin Mirsalehi — The queen of haircare

Dutch-Iranian influencer Negin Mirsalehi has a whopping 7.1 million followers on her Instagram page — and let’s just say she’s the success story that all influencers want.

Living in Amsterdam, Negin has always been passionate about fashion and beauty, which is why she started posting on social media in 2010.

A few years later, a well-known haircare brand offered her €800,000 for a collaboration — which she turned down. 😱

Resisting the Dutch’s innate stinginess, Negin had bigger plans: launching her very own brand, featuring beauty products inspired by her family’s history as beekeepers. 🍯

And it was a decision well-made: over the past years, her brand “Gisou” has become particularly hyped on TikTok — where its videos boast millions of views.

It’s safe to say that Negin has mastered the entrepreneurial side of influencing — and American business magazine, Forbes, agrees: they listed her on their 30 under 30 list in 2018, and crowned her the Influencer of the Year in 2019. 👑

6. Nochtli Peralta Alvarez — The police officer-turned-influencer

Nochtli Peralta shares more with Brooklyn 99’s Jake Peralta than just a last name: before becoming an influencer, she actually used to be a politie officer. 👮‍♀️

Half Dutch, half Mexican, Nochtli hails from Amsterdam, where she still lives with her boyfriend today.

While on duty in Haarlem in 2016, Nochtli was approached by fitness-guru Tavi Castro, who offered her a job as a model for his company.

Fast forward a few years, and today Nochtli has nearly a million followers on Instragram, where she shares fitness and lifestyle content. 📲

With this, she has not only made international fans, but has also become well-known within the Netherlands.

Here, she has participated in ‘Dance Dance Dance’, the Dutch version of ‘Dancing with the Stars, and even voiced the Dutch version of Lola Bunny in the Warner Brother’s new Space Jam movie.

These six Dutch women on the big sky of social media stars definitely know what they’re doing — and they’re fabulous representatives for their country while doing it! 🇳🇱

Did you know any of these influencers? And did you know they were Dutch? Tell us in the comments below!