Did the Netherlands break the Climate Accords? Environmentalists angered by budget decisions

NewsPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-a-factory-with-smoke
Image: Vitaly.R/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/23693561/stock-photo-smoking-smokestack.html

Between the Dutch government’s shifting focus to underground CO2 storage and raising the limit on CO2 that may be stored with government money — environmental organizations are outraged.

📢 When: The outgoing Dutch government allocated additional money in support of underground CO2 storage which was announced in the Budget Memorandum released yesterday. 

👀 How: The policy includes raising the agreed ceiling on the amount of CO2 that can be stored underground. Companies’ CO2 emissions are captured and stored under the North Sea instead of being released into the atmosphere.

😬 Why: Environmentalists’ concern is that CO2 releasing companies who are allowed to store large quantities of CO2 underground will be less inclined to shift their production methods into sustainable systems.

According to environmental organization Natuur en Milieu, the government “has succumbed to the fossil fuels lobby.” They call the new plans incomprehensible, unnecessary, and in direct conflict with the agreements made in the Climate Accords.

Greenpeace and The Dutch Association for Sustainable Energy (NVDE) share the concern regarding the government’s decision to raise the limit from the previously agreed on 7.2 megatons by 2.5 Mton.

Counter points

Not everyone is in agreement with the environmental organizations’ concerns it seems — According to State Secretary Dilan Yesilgöz of Economic Affairs and Climate, CO2 underground storage should be looked at as a quick and cost-efficient way to reduce CO2 emission.

Chairman of the Climate Accords progress Ed Nijpels believes it’s too early for concerns as he stresses that more information will follow from the government in the following days. 

As Nijpels sees these issues, even though more money was allocated in support of underground CO2 storage, the ratio of the companies’ subsidies between sustainability measures will not change.

What do you think of the latest climate budget updates in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Vitaly.R/Depositphotos

Previous articleCheck out these 5 cool and upcoming ecovillages in the Netherlands
Next articleSay what now? Dutch court rules in favour of stopping on basis of ethnicity at border checks
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Say what now? Dutch court rules in favour of stopping on basis of ethnicity at border checks

In a racial profiling claim filed against the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee — a judge in The Hague overruled the case...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Say what now? Dutch court rules in favour of stopping on basis of ethnicity at border checks

Farah Al Mazouni -
In a racial profiling claim filed against the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee — a judge in The Hague overruled the case as there’s no conflict...

Did the Netherlands break the Climate Accords? Environmentalists angered by budget decisions

Farah Al Mazouni -
Between the Dutch government's shifting focus to underground CO2 storage and raising the limit on CO2 that may be stored with government money —...

Check out these 5 cool and upcoming ecovillages in the Netherlands

Chuka Nwanazia -
Sometimes, the Dutch can be innovative and forward-thinking. Dutch brains gave birth to the Delta Works, the microscope, Wi-Fi, orange carrots, and of course,...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X