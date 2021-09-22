Say what now? Dutch court rules in favour of stopping on basis of ethnicity at border checks

NewsPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
a-picture-of-a-law-gavel-in-front-of-judge
Image: vchalup2/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/123214658/stock-photo-justice-and-law-concept-lawyer.html

In a racial profiling claim filed against the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee — a judge in The Hague overruled the case as there’s no conflict found between the prohibition of discrimination and the Marechaussee’s protocol.

The Royal Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee), one of the four branches of the Dutch Armed Forces, perform military and civilian duties such as border control, airport security, and can be deployed worldwide in certain cases.

The case filed by Amnesty International, NJCM, Radar Foundation, Control Alt Delete, and two individuals, was aimed at the Marechaussee’s Mobile Security Surveillance (Mobiel Toezicht Veiligheid — MTV) checks. The Marechaussee carries out these checks on roads, trains, water transport, and air traffic for people who travel from a Schengen country.

The complaint detailed that people with dark skin are more likely to be picked from the queue for an intensive check — an incident that happened to Mpanzu Bamenga when coming back to the Netherlands from a Rome trip.

Nationality vs. ethnicity

When picked out of a line by the Marechaussee for an extra check in Eindhoven Airport, Bamenga asked what was going on and he received “we are looking for criminals and asylum seekers” as a response.

According to state lawyer Cécile Bitter, who was defending the Marechaussee’s case today, there’s no ethnic discrimination happening — however, nationality can be a reason to stop someone.

Based on the judge’s ruling, a person’s ethnicity can be an indication of their nationality or residence status. “That is not necessary, but it is possible. It is also important that ethnicity is never the only reason for control.” 🤔

Jelle Klaas, the complainants’ lawyer, expects an appeal for today’s verdict —  stating that “the door to discrimination is wide open. That is harmful, for everyone in the Netherlands, but also for the military police.”

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: vchalup2/Depositphotos

Previous articleDid the Netherlands break the Climate Accords? Environmentalists angered by budget decisions
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Did the Netherlands break the Climate Accords? Environmentalists angered by budget decisions

Between the Dutch government's shifting focus to underground CO2 storage and raising the limit on CO2 that may be stored...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Say what now? Dutch court rules in favour of stopping on basis of ethnicity at border checks

Farah Al Mazouni -
In a racial profiling claim filed against the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee — a judge in The Hague overruled the case as there’s no conflict...

Did the Netherlands break the Climate Accords? Environmentalists angered by budget decisions

Farah Al Mazouni -
Between the Dutch government's shifting focus to underground CO2 storage and raising the limit on CO2 that may be stored with government money —...

Check out these 5 cool and upcoming ecovillages in the Netherlands

Chuka Nwanazia -
Sometimes, the Dutch can be innovative and forward-thinking. Dutch brains gave birth to the Delta Works, the microscope, Wi-Fi, orange carrots, and of course,...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X