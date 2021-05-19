A musical week: Eurovision in Rotterdam off to a swimming start

We’ve been waiting a whole damn year, but the Eurovision song contest is finally on our screens! Last night, the semi-finals went off with a bang in Rotterdam’s Ahoy.

The first 16 acts have already made their pitch for the final. If you didn’t catch it, never fear, we’ve got a rundown of all the wonderful weirdness that is Eurovision 2021.

Live Eurovision 2021

Last month, the Dutch cabinet gave the song contest the go-ahead. The event is being attended by a live audience thanks to safety regulations imposed by FieldLabs. The 3,500 audience members must provide a negative coronavirus test and stay seated.

This was difficult though, as there have already been some absolute bangers. Ukraine provided peak Eurovision with the recorder-techno mash-up “SHUM”. What Russia provided was pure art, with an ornate backdrop and stunning footage for the song “Russian woman.” Both of these acts made it to the final, along with Belgium, Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Sweden.

We also got a moving performance from Dutch singer, Davina Michelle. Her song “The power of water” certainly made an impact. Radio producer Coen Swijnenburg tweeted that the song gave him “Goosebumps, everywhere, wow.”

Let’s #OpenUp to “The Power of Water”. 🌊

Davina Michelle en Thekla Reuten spetteren in een bijzondere op water geïnspireerde act tijdens de eerste halve finale van het Eurovisie Songfestival. pic.twitter.com/6oIelpnXV8 — Songfestival (@songfestival) May 18, 2021

Dutch entry for Eurovision

This year, Jeangu Macrooy will be representing the Netherlands with his song “Birth Of A New Age.” Originally from Suriname, Macrooy moved to Amsterdam aged 20. Already having a passion for music, he began collaborating with producer Perquisite when he started studying at music college.

Jeangu Macrooy rehearsing for the final. Image: Eurovision.tv/Press Release

He sings “Birth of A New Age” in three different languages: English, Sranan Tongo, and Suriname. The song tells a story of resilience and the dawn of a new era, according to official Eurovision website. The Netherlands will not perform in the semi-final, so Macrooy can keep his voice intact for the final on Saturday.

Where can I watch it?

The rest of the semi-final will be tomorrow night. You can catch the grand finale at 21:00 on Saturday, May 22, on NPO 1.

Feature Image: Eurovison.tv/Press Release