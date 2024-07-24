Art in Antwerp: why this Flemish city should be your next trip from the Netherlands

Sometimes, you need a change of scenery from the classic Dutch canals. How about Antwerp’s Art scene? It’s only a short train ride away, making it the perfect cultural trip from the Netherlands!

Antwerp features fine arts and a dazzling array of museums, all within an hour’s reach from the Netherlands.

Here are some must-see highlights for all art aficionados visiting Antwerp in 2024. 👇

The Come Closer Festival at the Middelheim Museum

A visit to Antwerp is incomplete without experiencing the Middelheim Museum, a renowned open-air sculpture park that’s already well worth a visit.

The “Come Closer” festival, which runs until September 29th, transforms this already magical setting into a vibrant cultural hotspot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_fNl1poteQ

The festival features an eclectic mix of contemporary art, music, performances, and interactive installations.

Choose a day with fair weather (it’s hard this year, we know) to visit as it’s all outdoors, and turn that weather into an advantage and enjoy a fine outside lunch at the museum’s restaurant.

It was quite the scene! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

It’s important to know that both the museum and the festival are a bit out of the city centre.

However, Antwerp is one of those cities where we recommend hiring a bike or stepping about town on one of those omnipresent electrical scooters that the Dutch have outlawed.

Gotta love a nice pink entrance like here at Come Closer Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

The Museum of Contemporary Art Antwerp

The Museum of Contemporary Art Antwerp, M KHA for short, is a leading museum for contemporary visual arts and visual culture.

It is deeply rooted in the Antwerp avant-garde, with a strong international connection and is truly innovative and inspiring.

Art lovers rejoice! Antwerp has plenty to offer. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

Both the collection and the building itself are something special. I’ve been here twice, and both times it was quite different and enchanting, to say the least.

Tip! Don’t forget to pay a visit to the restaurant and the top floor and enjoy a coffee on the roof.

The Fotomuseum (FOMU)

Just a few minutes walk from M KHA, you’ll find the FOMU. It showcases a dynamic range of photographic art, from historical archives to cutting-edge contemporary pieces.

The museum’s rotating exhibitions ensure there’s always something new to see, and we found it to be a nice complement to our previous visit to the M KHA.

Tip! We used an Antwerp pass to get around. This is a great way to save some money during your travels.

Antwerp Botanical Garden

Time for a short intermezzo with your old friend nature! 🍃

This lush garden, dating back to the 19th century, is home to a diverse collection of plants, trees, and flowers.

The botanical garden is a work of art by itself. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

Wander through its well-manicured paths and discover a variety of themed sections, including medicinal herbs and exotic plants.

It’s small, and there aren’t giant meadows to chill in, but it sure was pretty somewhat of a little treat to definitely check out if you’re near it.

Let’s talk about some other things to do between these cultural outings: Stay the night at the beautiful Hotel August

Enjoy a fine Belgian dinner at Repasse

Have a drink, or two, at this beautiful old-industry-meets-lush-garden called PAKT

PAKT is also worth checking out! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

The Museum aan de Stroom (MAS)

The MAS, short for Museum aan de Stroom, offers a modern perspective on Antwerp’s history, art, and culture.

This striking, red sandstone building located in the Eilandje district boasts panoramic views of the city from its rooftop terrace.

We highly recommend visiting the MAS while you’re in Antwerp. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

The presence of the building draws you in, but also make sure to explore the trendy neighbourhood around the MAS.

With a marina and tons of different bars and restaurants, there’s always something to your liking there.

Check out the surrounding hip neighbourhood. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen

Inside, the museum’s diverse exhibits explore themes like the city’s maritime heritage and its cultural evolution.

Half of it is freely explorable, and we found the exhibit on Antwerp in WWII to be quite captivating.

If you want to know more about the history of Antwerp and its must-visits, like the Grote Markt and ‘Chocolate Nation’ (where you can actually drink from a fountain of chocolate), check out our previous article on Antwerp.

The Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA)

For lovers of classical art, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSKA) is a must-visit and gives the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam a run for its money.

Recently reopened after a decade-long (but brilliant!) renovation, the museum houses an impressive collection of works from the 14th to the 20th century.

Highlights include masterpieces by Flemish greats like Peter Paul Rubens, Anthony van Dyck, and Jacob Jordaens — and there’s also Fouquet, Titiaan, Alechinsky, Modigliani, Rodin, and Chagall.

Tip! If you love that Flemish vibe but also want to feel the sand and see the beach, we recommend Oostend. It’s a classic Belgian beach town which even has a three-year-long(!) art festival called Beaufort.

Getting to Antwerp from the Netherlands

Travelling from Amsterdam and especially Rotterdam to Antwerp is convenient, whether you choose to go by train or car.

But let’s talk about taking that international train to one of the most beautiful stations in the world.

The station is a wonder in itself! Image: Dreamstime

We took the NS international train from Rotterdam. It’s not as snazzy or speedy as the Eurostar, but it was still a clean and easy journey.

If you can afford it, the high-speed Eurostar train (formerly known as the train called Thalys) offers a swift and comfortable ride from Amsterdam Central to Antwerp Central, with the journey taking approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.



Regardless of how you get there, you’ll be greeted by Antwerp’s stunning central station upon arrival — often considered one of the most beautiful train stations in the world and a true historic landmark.

Antwerp is an easy trip to take from the Netherlands and a feast for the visitor.

From classical Flemish masters to the grandiose weirdness at the Come Closer festival, the city promises a journey of discovery and delight.

So pack your bags, jump on that train, and treat yourself to a weekend of fine Flemish living and art in Antwerp.

Have you ever been to Antwerp? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments!