Upon investigating a suspicious vehicle, the mayor of the small French village of Hommarting made a grisly discovery: the body of a dead Dutchman.

According to French newspaper Le Républicain Lorrain, the fact that the 60-year-old Dutchman’s white Volkswagen van remained parked in the same spot for eight days told passers-by that something was amiss.

Very little is known about the case

Last Friday, July 19, a concerned resident brought a seemingly abandoned campervan to the attention of Mayor Jean-Louis Nisse.

Among many of the oddities, the van’s tyres were flat and all its doors unlocked — despite a wallet being visible in the front seat.

Investigating the issue, the mayor was horrified to find a decomposing body in the back seat.

“It was a Dutchman, he was just passing through.” Nisse tells Le Républicain Lorrain. “I saw him arrive eight days earlier.”

The man hadn’t been seen since his arrival. According to Nisse, “[it] is possible that he died the first night.”

At the time of writing, the man’s cause of death is still undetermined — though the French police have ruled out any possibility of it being a homicide.

