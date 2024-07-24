Dutch tourist found dead in campervan in French countryside

Police have ruled out homicide

french-police-gendarmerie-stands-by-crime-scene
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/gendarmerie.html?qview=136520714

Upon investigating a suspicious vehicle, the mayor of the small French village of Hommarting made a grisly discovery: the body of a dead Dutchman.

According to French newspaper Le Républicain Lorrain, the fact that the 60-year-old Dutchman’s white Volkswagen van remained parked in the same spot for eight days told passers-by that something was amiss.

Very little is known about the case

Last Friday, July 19, a concerned resident brought a seemingly abandoned campervan to the attention of Mayor Jean-Louis Nisse.

Among many of the oddities, the van’s tyres were flat and all its doors unlocked — despite a wallet being visible in the front seat.

Investigating the issue, the mayor was horrified to find a decomposing body in the back seat.

“It was a Dutchman, he was just passing through.” Nisse tells Le Républicain Lorrain. “I saw him arrive eight days earlier.”

The man hadn’t been seen since his arrival. According to Nisse, “[it] is possible that he died the first night.”

At the time of writing, the man’s cause of death is still undetermined — though the French police have ruled out any possibility of it being a homicide.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

