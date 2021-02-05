Following a report that investigated adoption culture in the Netherlands, a committee has decided that the adoption of children from abroad must be temporarily stopped. The report found that “serious wrongs” had been done during many adoption processes.

The committee, led by former civil servant Tjibbe Joustra, found that practices such as child trafficking, forgery, corruption and child theft were used during the adoption process of many children from abroad, AD writes according to governmental sources.

Specifically, the report investigated the adoption of children from Bangladesh, Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka by parents in the Netherlands.

Issues that remain

The investigation was launched following reports of illegal adoptions from Brazil during the 1970s, however, the investigation was quickly broadened and covered the period from 1967 to 1997.

The report took over three months to complete due to the large number of abuses that were discovered and while the investigation only went as far as 1997, the committee believes that to this day, structural problems likely remain.

Halt and apologise

For this reason, the committee will now advise that the Netherlands halts the adoption of children from abroad for the time being. Furthermore, they believe that the Netherlands should apologise for the way in which many adoptions from abroad were carried out.

The findings of the report will be discussed today in the Council of Ministers. It is expected that there will be disagreement over the decision, with some claiming ongoing adoption processes should continue, AD reports.

Do you believe adoptions should be halted for now? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Skalekar1992/Pixabay.