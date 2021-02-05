When it comes to Googling sexy things, the Netherlands is ranked in sixth place according to a recent report. Of course, it’s no surprise to us — we already knew the Dutch were pretty damn sexy.

British lingerie Pour Moi analysed the Google search history of over 100 countries, and clocked how many sex-related topics their inhabitants Googled in 2020.

According to the report, The Netherlands tops the rankings when it comes to searching for lingerie. Their most searched for items include g-strings, suspenders and corsets. Next in the lingerie league table was the UK, closely followed by Sweden.

Fourth kinkiest country in the world

Overall, the Netherlands was ranked fourth kinkiest country in the world. Why? Turns out the naughty Dutch seem to love searching for “spanking.” Residents of the Netherlands also have something in common with their neighbour Germany: a love of butt plugs. 😉

However, they couldn’t beat Portugal who came out on top (no pun intended) of the kinky countries with their most Googled kinks including BDSM and electro stimulation.

The Dutch and sex

It’s no surprise the Netherlands placed highly in the ranking, the Dutch being unafraid to talk openly about sex. The Netherlands is known for its liberal attitudes, after giving Dutch sex workers equal working rights, hosting infamous red light districts, and Amsterdam being home of the first specialty condom shop.

The overall top 10 sexy countries:

Wondering where your country ranks in terms of sexiness? Check out the top 10 contenders from across the world:

Portugal United Kingdom Ireland Australia Sweden Netherlands Germany United States New Zealand Denmark

Are you surprised by these findings? Let us know in the comments which countries you think are missing from the list.

