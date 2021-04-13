After school care reopens in the Netherlands

Just as we’re coming to terms with the fact that there will be no relaxation of the current coronavirus measures as of April 21, there is some good news for parents in the Netherlands.

After school care will be fully open again from Monday, April 19, onwards. The decision was made by the cabinet this morning, according to insider sources in The Hague.

To ensure the safety of children and teachers, the same rules will apply for after school care as for primary schools which had already opened two months ago.

Children don’t have to keep a 1.5-metre distance from each other, however, the teachers do need to keep distance from the children. Yet if anyone gets infected, the entire class has to be quarantined, reports RTL Nieuws.

Until recently, after school care was only available to children in difficult home situations and children of key workers.

No further relaxations

Despite initial hopes to open terraces as of April 21, no new relaxations will be announced at tonight’s press conference.

The Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and the Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, will introduce a step-by-step plan to what they hope to be a coronavirus-measures-free summer.

Are you happy to hear this news? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Olia Danilevich/Pexels