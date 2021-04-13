After school care reopens in the Netherlands

NewsHealth
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-a-brother-and-a-sister-with-books
Feature Image: Olia Danilevich/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/brother-and-sister-with-books-on-their-heads-5088188/

Just as we’re coming to terms with the fact that there will be no relaxation of the current coronavirus measures as of April 21, there is some good news for parents in the Netherlands.

After school care will be fully open again from Monday, April 19, onwards. The decision was made by the cabinet this morning, according to insider sources in The Hague.

To ensure the safety of children and teachers, the same rules will apply for after school care as for primary schools which had already opened two months ago. 

Children don’t have to keep a 1.5-metre distance from each other, however, the teachers do need to keep distance from the children. Yet if anyone gets infected, the entire class has to be quarantined, reports RTL Nieuws

Until recently, after school care was only available to children in difficult home situations and children of key workers. 

No further relaxations

Despite initial hopes to open terraces as of April 21, no new relaxations will be announced at tonight’s press conference. 

The Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and the Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, will introduce a step-by-step plan to what they hope to be a coronavirus-measures-free summer

Are you happy to hear this news? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Olia Danilevich/Pexels

Previous article7 ways a Dutch job is different
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Amsterdam metro line to undergo €1.5 billion expansion

Looking forward to jetting across the world? You're not the only one. Imagine getting from the outskirts of Amsterdam to...
Chloe Lovatt -
Read more

Latest posts

After school care reopens in the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková -
Just as we’re coming to terms with the fact that there will be no relaxation of the current coronavirus measures as of April 21,...

7 ways a Dutch job is different

Samantha Dixon -
Dreaming of a Dutch job? Here’s the thing: working in the Netherlands can be dramatically different to working in other countries.  Work culture? Different. Work...

Amsterdam metro line to undergo €1.5 billion expansion

Chloe Lovatt -
Looking forward to jetting across the world? You're not the only one. Imagine getting from the outskirts of Amsterdam to Schiphol airport in one...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X