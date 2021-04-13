Amsterdam metro line to undergo €1.5 billion expansion

Chloe Lovatt
Photo-of-Metro-line-Amsterdam
Image: User:Willem_90/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0 https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/56/Metro_Amsterdam_M5_Kraaiennest_4.JPG/1280px-Metro_Amsterdam_M5_Kraaiennest_4.JPG https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en

Looking forward to jetting across the world? You’re not the only one. Imagine getting from the outskirts of Amsterdam to Schiphol airport in one fell swoop. That’s the plan, with the Dutch cabinet allocating €1.5 billion towards the expansion of the North/South metro line. 

Trains are an integral part of a holiday, whether it’s a sleeper to Berlin, or you are on your way to the airport. This new expansion means it will be easier than ever to get from south Amsterdam to Schiphol.

The outgoing minister Bas van ‘t Wout and Wopke Hoekstra (Economic Affairs and Climate, and Finance respectively), announced the allocation of this funding package on Friday. This is one of ten projects receiving a total of €4 billion from the National Growth fund, reports the AD.

Not fully financed

This is half the amount of money needed for this project. However, last year a number of other sources announced they were willing to contribute to the project. Between the Transport Region, the municipality of Amsterdam, the municipality of Haarlemmermeer, the province of North Holland, KLM, NS, and Schiphol, these sources announced they could put another €1 billion towards the project.

This leaves the project needing another €500 million. If it manages to secure this funding, the hope is that travellers can hop on the metro to the airport come 2030.

What do you think of this expansion? Is it a good use of funding? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: User:Willem_90/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0

Previous article
