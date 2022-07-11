Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn launches limited edition merch and we’re. here. for. it.

NewsEntertainmentWeird
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-two-models-wearing-albert-heijn-summer-collection
https://nieuws.ah.nl/albert-heijn-komt-met-de-ultieme-zomeroutfit/

In the Netherlands, the local Albert Heijn is usually a great place to do your groceries — but what can it offer to your summer closet? 👀👕

Albert Heijn has come through with a new clothing line for the summer, where customers can buy fun pieces that scream “THIS IS FROM A SUPERMARKET”.

The limited-edition collection became available on July 4 at all Albert Heijn locations as well as on their website.

While you may be thinking: “Why would I ever buy supermarket merch?”, we’ll rebuttal and say that they’re not that bad and actually kind of stylish.

Yeah, okay. So maybe they’re a tad bit flashy. But these outfits are perfect for standing out on your day at the beach or at a festival: “Look! It’s The Heijn Guy!” Now, that’s a nickname.

What’s in the collection?

The clothing line consists of a Hawaii shirt, jog shorts, socks, a sweater and a fisherman’s hat, all covered with one of the oldest unchanged logos of AH in the Netherlands.

If you aren’t convinced yet, the entire collection is made with BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, which is part of a bigger initiative to make cotton cultivation more sustainable.

READ MORE | American man loves Albert Heijn so much he tattoos logo on his face

The items in the clothing line offer a price range of between €2.99 to €11.99 and are fit to make an entire outfit from head to toe.

It’s time to tell the world where you love to run your daily errands! We hope Jumbo doesn’t see this. 👀

Will you be getting anything from Albert Heijn’s summer clothing line? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Albert Heijn
Previous articleEmployees in the Netherlands may soon be able to ‘Work Where You Want’
Next articleHeatwave alert! Temperatures of 40 degrees could hit the Netherlands 
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

Today, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands wants to show his support for the people of Ukraine and Zelenskyy's...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #87: Invest way too much in window decorations to announce a new baby

Gaelle Salem - 0
Ah, the sweet joy of a new life entering this great big world. It’s definitely a cause for celebration. But how do the Dutch...

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Today, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands wants to show his support for the people of Ukraine and Zelenskyy's government. As a result,...

17 Dutch towns with the funniest names

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Netherlands is filled with countless cities and villages, each with its own unique atmosphere. While some towns have gained their fame due to...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X