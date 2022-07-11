Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn launches limited edition merch and we’re. here. for. it.

In the Netherlands, the local Albert Heijn is usually a great place to do your groceries — but what can it offer to your summer closet? 👀👕

Albert Heijn has come through with a new clothing line for the summer, where customers can buy fun pieces that scream “THIS IS FROM A SUPERMARKET”.

The limited-edition collection became available on July 4 at all Albert Heijn locations as well as on their website.

While you may be thinking: “Why would I ever buy supermarket merch?”, we’ll rebuttal and say that they’re not that bad and actually kind of stylish.

Yeah, okay. So maybe they’re a tad bit flashy. But these outfits are perfect for standing out on your day at the beach or at a festival: “Look! It’s The Heijn Guy!” Now, that’s a nickname.

What’s in the collection?

The clothing line consists of a Hawaii shirt, jog shorts, socks, a sweater and a fisherman’s hat, all covered with one of the oldest unchanged logos of AH in the Netherlands.

If you aren’t convinced yet, the entire collection is made with BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, which is part of a bigger initiative to make cotton cultivation more sustainable.

The items in the clothing line offer a price range of between €2.99 to €11.99 and are fit to make an entire outfit from head to toe.

It’s time to tell the world where you love to run your daily errands! We hope Jumbo doesn’t see this. 👀

Will you be getting anything from Albert Heijn’s summer clothing line? Tell us in the comments below!