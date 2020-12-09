Albert Heijn is a beloved Dutch supermarket chain, but would you go so far as to tattoo their logo onto your face? Well, this American thought it was a great idea.

From all the way across the Atlantic, Carl Adams fell in love with the store when he came to visit the Netherlands. So much so that he tattooed the logo right beside his left eye, and shared the images on his Reddit profile.

“I’ve heard this is the way to get free sugar waffles for life,” Adams writes, adding that since he lives in the US, it’ll be “our little Dutch secret”.

The lasting love affair

Adams came to Amsterdam at the end of last year, where he lived for about six months before returning home. During this time, he worked at a local Albert Heijn where the cheeses and chocolates swept him off his feet. “The supermarket looks so much nicer than the one in America.”

So, when a friend offered to do another tattoo for him, Adams knew just what he wanted. “I immediately thought of Albert Heijn,” says Adams.

Although Adams is currently stuck in his home in New York, he promises that “as soon as Americans are allowed to return to the Netherlands, I’ll take the first flight back. Then I go to the Albert Heijn every day to show my tattoo.”

But for now, Adams is working on some songs and videos about his beloved store.

Online craze

His tattoo may not be getting much attention in the US, but online his Reddit fans have been going crazy over it. “Maybe a bonus card barcode is a good idea,” one reader suggests. Adams is crossing his fingers that Albert Heijn management will notice, signing his Reddit post off with: “❤ (p.s. I hope someone from management can see this) xxx”.

Feature Image: Carl Adams/Reddit