The vast majority of Dutchies are adhering to the government-imposed regulations to combat the coronavirus, with 99% saying they keep 1.5 metres away from other people, NOS reports.

This data comes from a survey of 2,300 Dutch people done by the I&O Research bureau in collaboration with the University of Twente. It also revealed that 97% of people are washing their hands more, and 93% are staying at home as much as possible. It seems like Dutchies are taking these measures more seriously.

More information should be shared with the public

Part of the reason for that, the survey reveals, is that they are being kept in the loop by the government about the effectiveness of their actions. If Dutch people believe that social distancing is effective, then they will continue to do this. The researchers recommend more information be shared with the public about their findings.

Cabinet concerned about social distancing this weekend

This information comes at a valuable time, as the cabinet and Prime Minister Rutte have been worried about the upcoming weekend, and whether people will continue to stay home. The weather is expected to be sunny and warm- exactly the sort of weather that draws people out of their homes and into public spaces. “It is extremely important that we stick to the agreements not only during the week, but also during the weekends,” said Prime Minister Rutte yesterday.

88% happy with how the government is handling the crisis

More positive news was revealed by the survey, as well: 88% of those surveyed said they were content with the way the government was handling the crisis. Even more importantly, 94% of healthcare workers- the people keeping us alive- said they were happy with the government’s measures, and 78% felt that the current measures were strong enough.

Healthcare workers feeling appreciated

Along with healthcare workers, essential workers like teachers and grocery store clerks reported that they felt sufficiently appreciated by the population. They also appreciated the support of the government and the royal family. However, they also criticised the fact that it has taken a crisis for their roles in society to get the attention they deserve. “Suddenly attention is paid to work that is otherwise taken for granted by many people,” said one of the respondents.

Young people are the loneliest

Surprisingly, young people (18-24 years old) were taking the social distancing measures the hardest, reporting the highest levels of loneliness. This probably has a simple explanation, though: young people tend to be very socially active, so they notice the difference between regular life and life under the corona crisis the most.

In comparison to over 50% of the younger demographic feeling lonely, only 22% of the over 65s feel this way. This is likely because older people participate in fewer social activities usually, so the difference is not so stark for them.

81% of Dutchies don’t think they will get coronavirus

Interestingly, 81% of the Dutch don’t think they themselves will get coronavirus. If they do get infected, only 38% think it will have serious consequences for their health: naturally, those most concerned are people who are vulnerable to the virus.

