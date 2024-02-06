Hoera! Amsterdam is one of the best cities in the world to live in, survey finds

Another win for Dam City. 🏆

photo-of-Amsterdam-canals-and-cities-ranked-as-one-of-best-cities-in-world-2024
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/fantastic-sunset-sundown-sunrise-colors-amsterdam-panoramic-views-famous-old-houses-bridge-canal-downtown-amsterdam-holland-netherlands-europe_26173115.htm#query=Amsterdam&position=8&from_view=search&track=sph&uuid=bf283d59-ee13-4c84-8922-dfe1ab6cc75e

Great news, Amsterdam residents, you have yet another reason to be smug. According to TimeOut’s latest survey, Amsterdam is among the best cities in the world to live in.

According to thousands of locals surveyed by TimeOut, Amsterdam is among the top 20 greatest cities to live in 2024, sitting pretty in 18th place.

The top spot three positions were taken by New York, Capetown, and Berlin.

What is the survey based on?

So, what exactly is TimeOut basing these results on?

TimeOut bases these results on a number of factors, such as access to green areas, the number of galleries and museums, the happiness of the locals and the sense of community.

READ MORE | Living in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam life

They also asked all the important questions to all the right people: the cities’ locals.

Locals from each of the cities were asked questions such as: How does the city make them feel? Is it easy to make social connections? How are the quality and affordability of food?

So, what did they have to say about our beloved Amsterdam?

It’s easy to find love

Yep, it’s not the coffeeshops or the cute canals that are most popular about the Dutch capital, it’s the L-O-V-E.

A whopping 88% of respondents said that finding love in Amsterdam is pretty “dam” easy.

In other words, if you’ve got a friend in desperate need of a partner, send them to Amsterdam.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2024 [UPDATED]

That being said, TimeOut also praises the city for its mix of both quaint, classic Dutchness, and alternative subculture, writing:

“What separates Amsterdam from the rest is how these two sides aren’t contradictory. In fact, they complement each other, forming a collective whole unlike anywhere else in the world.”

Feature Image:Freepik
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

