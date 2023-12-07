Hip hip hoera! The city of Amsterdam has announced its plans for its 750th anniversary as the capital of the Netherlands — and they’re nothing short of spectacular.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Amsterdam will close off the A10 ring to host a huge party across 15 kilometres of highway, it said in a press release.

Mayor Femke Halsema has said that everyone is welcome to celebrate with music, theatre, sports, dance, and much more.

The party of the year

So, how is this massive block party going to work? Well, in typical Dutch fashion, they already have it planned out.

First off, you can put your mind to rest: we won’t have to dodge any speeding cars. Naturally, the entire highway will be closed off to cars during the grand anniversary celebrations.

After Friday night’s rush hour (June 20), the city will close off the Ring West, South, and East to cars. One direction of travel around the ring is entirely open for the event, and the other will be used for emergency services only.

Check out the planned party area for Op De Ring (On The Ring). Image: Municipality of Amsterdam

The party will be held on the longest day of the year, and the highway is free from morning till night for party-goers.

Finally, the municipality will clean up and take down any structures on Sunday, ready to open the streets again for Monday’s traffic.

A year of anniversary celebrations

Amsterdam officially turns 750 on October 27, 2025, and plans to celebrate the extraordinary event for a whole year!

Kicking off the year-long celebrations on October 27, 2024 is a concert at the Ziggo Dome.

This opening concert will be followed by over 200 activities, ranging from musicals to exhibitions, neighbourhood stories and much more. More information will become available in mid-2024, but you can already check out some of the plans online.

Until then, the municipality is hard at work with ministries and other partners in safety, transport, sport and culture to make sure this party is as accessible, safe, and fun as possible.

Will you be going to this highway party? Tell us in the comments below!