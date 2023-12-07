From sky-high rents to pricey healthcare and expensive groceries — we can all agree that life in the Netherlands is heel duur (very expensive).

Do you dream of a city where your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief? Then you might be interested in knowing which Dutch city is the most budget-friendly for its inhabitants!

123Jaloezie has crunched the numbers to find out which of the 20 most popular Dutch cities to live in is the most affordable. Researchers took into account factors such as the average salaries, cost of rent and costs for essential facilities.

Breda comes out on top

Now you may be thinking: “Disposable income? We don’t know her” — and we feel you. However, according to the study, people in Breda can’t relate to that struggle.

People earn an average monthly salary of €3,627 while allocating only €1,110 per month to their essential living costs. This leaves them with a whopping €2,517 per person per month for biertjes, vacations, or to put into their savings. Good for them!

How do other cities compare?

Well, for one: in all other major cities besides The Hague, people’s disposable income is below €2,000 per month. In Haarlem, which comes in last place, people have a disposable income of just €798.

But enough talk, let’s just give you the list:

Place City Average disposable income 1 Breda €2,517 2 The Hague €2,120 3 Rotterdam €1,925 4 Eindhoven €1,919 5 Hilversum €1,900 6 Arnhem €1,889 7 Leiden €1,859 8 Amersfoort €1,834 9 Utrecht €1,796 10 Amsterdam €1,686 11 Enschede €1,672 12 Zwolle €1,569 13 Delft €1,546 14 Maastricht €1,540 15 Groningen €1,518 16 Den Bosch €1,434 17 Almere €1,422 18 Nijmegen €1,360 19 Tilburg €1,324 20 Haarlem €798 Source: 123Jaloezie

Are you surprised by the findings of this study? Share your thoughts in the comments!