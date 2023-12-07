Which Dutch city has the lowest cost of living?

Time to move! 📦

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man-with-cash-in-his-hand-looking-happy-celebrating-his-Dutch-salary
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/man-holding-money_5521990.htm#query=salary&position=10&from_view=search&track=sph

From sky-high rents to pricey healthcare and expensive groceries — we can all agree that life in the Netherlands is heel duur (very expensive).

Do you dream of a city where your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief? Then you might be interested in knowing which Dutch city is the most budget-friendly for its inhabitants!

123Jaloezie has crunched the numbers to find out which of the 20 most popular Dutch cities to live in is the most affordable. Researchers took into account factors such as the average salaries, cost of rent and costs for essential facilities.

Breda comes out on top

Now you may be thinking: “Disposable income? We don’t know her” — and we feel you. However, according to the study, people in Breda can’t relate to that struggle.

READ MORE | The cost of living in the Netherlands in 2023

People earn an average monthly salary of €3,627 while allocating only €1,110 per month to their essential living costs. This leaves them with a whopping €2,517 per person per month for biertjes, vacations, or to put into their savings. Good for them!

How do other cities compare?

Well, for one: in all other major cities besides The Hague, people’s disposable income is below €2,000 per month. In Haarlem, which comes in last place, people have a disposable income of just €798.

But enough talk, let’s just give you the list:

PlaceCityAverage disposable income
1Breda€2,517
2The Hague€2,120
3Rotterdam€1,925
4Eindhoven€1,919
5Hilversum€1,900
6Arnhem€1,889
7Leiden€1,859
8Amersfoort€1,834
9Utrecht€1,796
10Amsterdam€1,686
11Enschede€1,672
12Zwolle€1,569
13Delft€1,546
14Maastricht€1,540
15Groningen€1,518
16Den Bosch€1,434
17Almere€1,422
18Nijmegen€1,360
19Tilburg€1,324
20Haarlem€798
Source: 123Jaloezie

Are you surprised by the findings of this study? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
You won’t believe where Amsterdam wants to celebrate its 750th anniversary
Next article
7 winter escapes from the Netherlands by train
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

You won’t believe where Amsterdam wants to celebrate its 750th anniversary

Hip hip hoera! The city of Amsterdam has announced its plans for its 750th anniversary as the capital of the...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Owning a second-hand hybrid or electric vehicle in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Owning a second-hand hybrid or electric vehicle in the Netherlands can seem like a daunting task.  Why? Well, you first need to figure out where...

How a lack of light in the Netherlands affects your health

Kavana Desai - 1
With winter upon us, the days are shorter and the nights longer. Here in the Netherlands, that tends to mean only one thing: we're...

7 winter escapes from the Netherlands by train

Ailish Lalor - 2
Ugh, wintertime. It makes everyone want to escape their current lives, whether by resolving to be a better person or by physically travelling away from their...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.