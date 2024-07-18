Will the real Dutch music haters please stand up? Eminem is proving you all wrong with his new hit that samples a song by Dutch duo Mouth & MacNeal.

That’s right, the world-famous rapper’s new album includes a track called Lucifer, which uses a melody from the B-side of Dutch classic How Do You Do from 1971.

How Do You Do was a global hit and reached number eight on the American Billboard Hot 100. But what made Eminem dig up its lesser-known B-side?

Emmen-em: the Dutchification of a rap superstar

The B-side in question is the legendary Dutch producer Hans Van Hemert’s Land of Milk and Honey, performed by Mouth & MacNeal:

But Van Hemert himself admits to NOS, “I didn’t think it was that great of a song”.

For him, The Land of Milk and Honey was a chance to experiment with some exotic instruments — ever heard of a bouzouki?

Well, now you can hear the catchy melody of the obscure Greek instrument in Lucifer, which has already been streamed over 11 million times on Spotify. 👇

Eminem inspired by M & M

As far as we know, this isn’t a grand reveal of THE Slim Shady’s love for quirky 70s Dutch music.

In reality, it comes down to business moves made by Van Hemert’s music publisher, responsible for bringing lasting attention to his songs in the industry today.

But this isn’t exactly a lucrative endeavour (are we surprised?).

Van Hemert estimates this sample will earn him about €10,000, which he also has to split between eight people. Still, he sees it as “the icing on the cake” of his successful career.

Do you recognise the Dutch sample in Eminem's song?