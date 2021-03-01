LA better watch out, as Pathé Tuschinski in Amsterdam is named the most beautiful cinema in the world!

The British magazine, Time Out, has bestowed this title on the cinema. One of the magazine’s editors, Phil de Semlyen, encourages readers to “make a pilgrimage to this opulent, historic shrine to the movies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis • Amsterdam • Creative (@dutchie)

The theatre was designed by Abram Icek Tuschinski and it opened its doors in Reguliersbreestraat in October 1921 where it still stands today.

Since then, it has been taken over by the French studio Pathé. It has recently undergone a major renovation to celebrate its 100th birthday. The celebrations were halted by the coronavirus and it is as yet unclear when they will continue, according to the NOS.

More than movies

Despite the cinema getting a revamp, it retains a lot of its old charm. It still has the original Wurlitzer-Strunk organ, and historic paintings adorning the walls. But they did take time jazz up the bar, where the thirsty film nerds can grab a “Pulp Fiction Milkshake”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐄 𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐔𝐑𝐕𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑 – Marco (@marcodreijer)

Ad

Before coronavirus, the theatre regularly streamed live concerts and operas from around the world. At present, the movie theatre is closed like all cinemas in the Netherlands in line with the latest coronavirus measures.

Have visited this national treasure? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra/Flickr/CC2.0