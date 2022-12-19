This Amsterdam based company is helping to find lost cats across the world

Francesca Burbano
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/165075820/stock-photo-close-up-of-beard-man.html

Lost your cat? No more plastering ‘Missing’ posters on street lights or joining Facebook groups. The online service, CatRadar, helps owners track their beloved pets through social media ads across the Netherlands and abroad. 

The result? In one year, the Amsterdam-based company has reunited more than a thousand cats with their worried owners, reports Nu.nl. 🐈

With a success rate of 68%, CatRadar (KattenRadar in Dutch) has expanded globally and is now available in England, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada. Dutch innovation strikes again! 

Who’s behind it?

Meet David Olthaar and Tom Beusch, both 25 years old and friends since high school. They share one objective: bring home as many cats as possible. How heartwarming! 🥰

Their business stems from one fateful day. While cycling home after work one day, David saw a poster of a missing cat, and he sympathised with the owners.

At the time, he worked as a marketing manager for dating app, Breeze, where he set up Facebook ads. With his knowledge, David knew that a search could be more effective in 2022.

As a result, he and Tom — both computer science students — founded and built their heel handig (very handy) platform.

How does it work?

Everything happens online. Using the website, the owner adds in the missing cat’s information, including its name, photo, description, and home address. 

With this, the startup then buys advertising space for Facebook and Instagram to make sure the missing cat is a top priority. Within fifteen minutes, the search becomes live. 🐾

Translation: Missing in your neighbourhood! Check, please, in sheds, garden houses, attics, and closed rooms. Spotted Knoet? Let us know!

CatRadar grabs the attention of as many neighbours as possible. Since time is of the essence, the missing reports will only show up for people who live in the proximity of the missing animal. 

READ MORE | Getting a pet in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

If someone finds a cat, the steps are easy! They can contact CatRadar, and the tips will be forwarded directly to the cat’s owner by email or phone. 

The result? Cat and owner are reunited — and someone’s casual scrolling through their social media apps is the reason why. 

Would you use this online service if your cat was missing? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
The Netherlands just welcomed a new night train (and southerners are going to love it!)
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

