The Netherlands just welcomed a new night train (and southerners are going to love it!)

Mihály Droppa
Living in the South of the Netherlands? Then getting to Schiphol for that early morning flight must be a nightmare! Not anymore though… 

The German railway company, Arriva, wants to compete with our beloved NS and has launched a new night train from Maastricht to Schiphol airport. 

This way, travellers from the south can at least catch some shut-eye before tackling the chaos that is Schiphol. 

Comfortable and cost effective

Not only is this a much more comfortable option (have you tried to sleep on an NS train before?), but compared to the current NS prices, it will also be way cheaper. 

Tickets will only cost €10 for a one-way ride, metro reports. For context, this ticket would usually cost a whopping €27.90 with the NS. 

The route

The new night train will take you not only to Schiphol airport, but it will also stop along the road at Sittard, Roermond, Weert, Eindhoven, Den Bosch, Utrecht, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, and Amsterdam Zuid stations. 

While southerners may be popping the champagne bottles right now, the good news is also coming for northerners. Arriva also plans to start an additional line from Groningen at the beginning of 2023. 

The schedule

For now, there will be one train per week that will leave Maastricht station at 1:01 AM on Fridays. The train will arrive at 3:15 AM at Schiphol Airport, meaning it’s perfect for those who want to catch their early morning zombie flight. 

The train then departs from the airport at 5:40 AM and arrives back at 7:57 AM. 

Ok, what’s the catch?

Listen, it’s 2022, and we all know at this stage that good things come with at least a few strings attached. Let’s talk about them. 

Firstly, it’s worth noting that because Arriva is a separate company, you won’t be able to use your OV chip card (or your discount) for your travel. Instead, you will need to purchase your ticket on the Arriva app — not too bad, right? 

Secondly, the ticket will guarantee you a place to sit, however, if your train is late, you will only be reimbursed the cost of the ticket, there’ll be no extra compensation. 

Will you use the new night train? Tell us in the comments!

Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

