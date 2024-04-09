Hoera! From July 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, public transport in Amsterdam will be completely free for children aged four to 11.

Children travelling with an adult between 9 AM and 9 PM will be able to step onto any bus, tram, or metro for free within the Amsterdam area, reports Het Parool.

Making public transport more accessible

Amsterdam launched a similar initiative last year, during which almost 17,000 children used the free discount on nearly a million free public transport rides.

PvdA (Dutch Labour Party) council member Farley Asruf proposed the discount, according to Het Parool, and gained support from most parties.

“It is great that we can offer Amsterdammers another period of free public transport. Last year, I heard stories from children all over the city who travelled to where they would normally not go.”

“And it’s a financial advantage for parents, so they do not feel any pressures when planning outings or trips.”

Families are now encouraged to make use of the free public transport during off-peak hours to reduce crowds in the morning rush hour.

How to get the free travel discount

Amsterdam parents and guardians can apply for the discount starting July 1, 2024.

The travel product will be put on a personal OV-chipkaart, and the child must also have a personal OV-chipkaart to get the discount.

Tip: You can buy a personal OV chipkaart through their website for €7.50!

Once the travel product is loaded on the card, you’re good to explore the Dutch capital in all its summery glory!

Are you going to use Amsterdam’s free public transport discount for children? Tell us in the comments!