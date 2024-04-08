Direct train to Munich, anyone? The Netherlands may soon get a new international train route!

Ja, bitte! 🇩🇪

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
It looks like the Netherlands is about to welcome yet another international train route — this time, to the German city of Munich!

Yep, that’s right, avid train passengers will soon be able to trade Amsterdam’s Vondelpark for Munich’s English Graden.

According to Treinreiziger’s sources, a direct ICE route will replace the current train to Basel in mid-December.

The NS is keeping things very hush-hush

However, as far as other details go, we can’t give you many!

Why? Because the NS is being super secretive about the whole thing. 🤷‍♀️

The NS has stayed very quiet on the subject, with one NS spokesperson saying the following:

“The timetable from 2025 in Germany is not yet final, which is why it is still too early to answer questions about it.”

It’s a very tactical NS response if you ask us. The last thing they would want is for people to expect a train to arrive on time and then it doesn’t — oh wait.

@dutchreview Guess I’ll be sleeping in the station 😪 #capcut #netherlands #nederland #travelling #dutchreview #expatlife #fyp ♬ original sound – DutchReview

That being said, other train services are willing to say more, with Swiss railways confirming that the Basel train route will be halted on July 15 this year.

Enjoyed the Dutch sunshine? Good, because thunder and hail are forecast this evening
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪

