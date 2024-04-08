It looks like the Netherlands is about to welcome yet another international train route — this time, to the German city of Munich!

Yep, that’s right, avid train passengers will soon be able to trade Amsterdam’s Vondelpark for Munich’s English Graden.

According to Treinreiziger’s sources, a direct ICE route will replace the current train to Basel in mid-December.

The NS is keeping things very hush-hush

However, as far as other details go, we can’t give you many!

Why? Because the NS is being super secretive about the whole thing. 🤷‍♀️

The NS has stayed very quiet on the subject, with one NS spokesperson saying the following:

“The timetable from 2025 in Germany is not yet final, which is why it is still too early to answer questions about it.”

It’s a very tactical NS response if you ask us. The last thing they would want is for people to expect a train to arrive on time and then it doesn’t — oh wait.

That being said, other train services are willing to say more, with Swiss railways confirming that the Basel train route will be halted on July 15 this year.

