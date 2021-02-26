Who doesn’t love a bargain? Getting a personal OV chipkaart for travelling the Netherlands is fast, relatively easy, and can save you a lot of money — after a bit of Dutch bureaucracy of course 😉.

When you first arrive in the Netherlands are most likely to stumble across the regular blue, anonymous OV (Openbaar Vervoer, a.k.a public transport) card. This type of card works perfectly well on public transport and lasts for five whole years (as long as you don’t drop it in a canal).

But what you may not know is that upgrading to the yellow, personal OV card can get you a load of extra perks.

The process of getting a personal OV chip card can be a little more labour intensive than the anonymous OV card but gives you loads of benefits. Here are just a few!