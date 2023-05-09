Hoera! Amsterdammers will be getting a cable car over the IJ: Here’s what we know

Naomi Lamaury
amsterdam-cable-car-over-the-IJ
Pictured design is based on the 2018 route. Image: Plompmozes (CGI) via UNStudio/Supplied

Get ready to hop on board the cable car that will soon run over the IJ river, connecting North and West Amsterdam!

Dying to catch the sunrise during your morning cable car commute to work? For Amsterdammers, that may become a reality, as the municipality of Amsterdam has given contractors the green light to go ahead with the IJbaan cable car project. 

This project will be able to carry more than 5,000 Amsterdammers from one side of the river to the other every hour. 

With construction beginning in 2025, it’ll be ready for you to hop right in by 2027, according to Het Parool.

As simple as your OV Chipkaart

The cable car will run between the NDSM wharf in the North to the Haven-Stad district (Hem Knoop) in the West to head straight into the city.

It’ll be just as easy as hopping onto the bus — all you’ll need will be your OV Chipkaart and the trip will cost just as much as regular public transport. Just get on and enjoy the view from 100 meters up in the air!

The new cable car is intended to take some of the strain away from the crowded ferries crossing the IJ. Due to the increasing popularity of living in North Amsterdam and then commuting to the city centre for work, commuters on ferries often end up packed like sardines during peak hours. 

In fact, by 2030, it’s expected that the ferries will no longer be able to cope with the demand if no alternatives are organised. This new cable car will hopefully be able to help ease the flow of commuters on these ferries.

32 passengers per gondola, top!

A single gondola on the proposed cable car will be able to transport 32 passengers from one side to the next. 

And, for the Amsterdammers that can’t bear to be parted from their beloved fietsen (bikes), you’ll even be allowed to bring them with you in the cable car, with space then for 14 passengers and six bikes in each gondola. 

According to Het Parool, there will be 38 gondolas working at the same time. The result? Every 21 seconds, a gondola will make the crossing to the opposite side, so there’s no need to plan your itinerary to the exact minute with 9292!

Not only are the gondolas spacious, but the trip will also be super snel — with each trip taking only five minutes. 

Hopefully, this will mean a lot less commuting stress for the bustling city of Amsterdam.

What do you think about the new cable car project? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:UNStudio/Supplied
