We know what you’re thinking: between work permits, language barriers, and hefty competition, finding work in Amsterdam can be quite the challenge.
But whether you’re just planning to move or already live here, getting a job in the Netherlands doesn’t have to be that hard.
In fact, as an international in the Netherlands, the capital city is probably your best bet. The job market in Amsterdam is booming, and many international companies have set up their headquarters along its gorgeous canals. 😍
Ready to find your dream job in Amsterdam? All you need is that certain know-how — so, strap in for our best tips and tricks on how to make it happen!
We've teamed up with the ultimate recruitment agency for internationals to get you all the best tips on how to land that sweet, sweet Amsterdam job.
- 🪪 Work permits to work in Amsterdam
- 📣 Do I need to speak Dutch to work in Amsterdam?
- 🔎 Where to look for work in Amsterdam
- 🗂️ Types of jobs in Amsterdam
- 📈 What jobs in Amsterdam are in high demand?
- 🌍 Companies based in Amsterdam that hire internationals
- 📋 The job application process in Amsterdam
- 👌 Tips on how to land your dream job in Amsterdam
- 🤔 What’s it like to work in Amsterdam?
- 💰 Salaries when working in Amsterdam
- 🙋♂️ Finding a job in Amsterdam: frequently asked questions
🪪 Work permits to work in Amsterdam
First things first: the bureaucracy (boooo-ring!). 🥱
But yes, before you can start your journey of finding work in Amsterdam, you’ll need to have a valid permit that allows you to work in the Netherlands. You will most likely fall under one of the two following categories:
EEA or Swiss nationals: You are free to work in the Netherlands
If you’re already a citizen of an EEA (European Economic Area) or Swiss country, then you’re free to move to the Netherlands and start working right away. No extra permits needed. Hoera! 🥳
The only thing that these lucky people must not forget is to set up their Burgerservicenummer (BSN) upon arrival in the Netherlands.
You will get this handy number when you register at your municipality, and it lets you apply for almost everything you need for life in the Netherlands — including a job.
Non-EEA nationals: You need a permit to work in the Netherlands
For Non-EEA passport holders, things are a little more complicated. If you fall under this category, then you need to get a valid residence and working permit before finding a job in Amsterdam. 🪪
There are two types of work permits for non-EEA nationals: the tewerkstellingsvergunning – TWV (work permit) and the gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid – GVVA (combined residence and work permit).
If you’re a highly-skilled migrant from a non-EEA country, you might come to the Netherlands on a so-called highly-skilled migrant visa.
To get one of those, you will need to land a sponsored job with an employer that is recognised by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).
📣 Do I need to speak Dutch to work in Amsterdam?
The short answer to this question is nee, you technically don’t need to speak Dutch to get a job in Amsterdam.
In a city where almost one in every three people is an international, it’s no surprise that English is spoken everywhere. Add to that the thousands of tourists that flock to Amsterdam each year, and boom: you have the perfect conditions for a highly international and English-speaking job market.
As a result, working in Amsterdam often requires no to minimal Dutch, and especially jobs in hospitality and retail are easily available to non-Dutch speakers, thanks to the many tourists. 🙌
It’s worth mentioning, however, that your native-Dutch-speaking competition on the job market speaks near-impeccable English as well.
That means that if an employer has to choose between you and a Dutchie, chances are that they might be inclined to go with the latter — unless you can outshine them with your skills and experience, of course.
It’s also nice to learn at least some Nederlands for various reasons, such as the social aspects of your job (did anyone say after-work borrels?), client contact, in-company growth opportunities, and general integration into your new home. 🇳🇱
🔎 Where to look for work in Amsterdam
Now for the nitty-gritty: where do you start looking for your Amsterdam dream job? How do you navigate the Dutch job market? And what the frikandel is a vacature?
There are plenty of options for anyone that’s on their “finding work in Amsterdam” journey, so let us help you out.
👩💻 Check Dutch job-search websites
The first and most obvious place to start looking for work in Amsterdam is on Dutch job-search websites, also called vacaturebanken (vacancy banks) in Dutch.
The Netherlands has plenty of these websites, which are regularly updated with the freshest job offers.
The best part? Most of them let you filter by language and location — so just select ‘English’ (or any other language you may speak) and ‘Amsterdam’ and ta-da! Alternatively, you can simply put ‘English’ as a keyword into your search bar.
The most popular job-search sites for internationals to find a job in Amsterdam include:
🔎 Keep an eye on company websites
Got a company in mind that you would love to work for? Great, make sure to keep an eye on their own website to see their latest openings!
This can be advantageous because it allows you to search for jobs within the company of your choice, and find vacancies which may not have been posted on regular job-searching websites.
You can usually find this information by scrolling all the way down on a company’s website. In fine print, it should say something along the lines of “Careers at [company]” or “Werken bij [company]” (Work for [company]).
🤝 Meet with a recruitment agency
When it comes to finding work in Amsterdam, especially if you don’t already live in the Netherlands, your best bet may be to reach out to the pros — a recruitment agency.
Recruitment agencies act as the bridge between employees and employers. Their agents assist job-seekers in things such as finding new opportunities, preparing their applications, and even negotiating contracts.
When it comes to recruitment agencies, we recommend you meet with the best of the best: Undutchables. A pioneer in multilingual recruitment, Undutchables helps internationals navigate the Dutch job market and advance their careers in the Netherlands.
🙋♂️ Get in touch with your network
If you know other internationals that were successful at finding a job in Amsterdam, reach out to them! They know the struggles and may be able to give you leads you haven’t considered yet.
It is especially useful if you know someone that works within your field, or at a company you’d like to work with. They might have heard of positions that are about to open, or are able to pass your resume on to a superior. It’s worth a shot!
📲 Use social media
No network? No problem! The wonders of social media are just a click away and can help facilitate your journey to finding a job in Amsterdam.
The obvious choice here is LinkedIn, the business and employment-focused social media platform where you can easily look up a company’s employees, and directly reach out to them.
READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international
Besides LinkedIn, good ol’ Facebook can help you in your quest of finding work in Amsterdam. It has plenty of groups for internationals, where English-speaking jobs in the Netherlands are regularly posted.
Facebook can also be extremely handy in finding student jobs, such as babysitting or dog walking gigs. 🦮
🎓 Make use of your university’s career centre
If you’re a recent graduate from a Dutch university, your school’s career centre should be your go-to place for anything career-related.
Universities often have their own job boards targeted to recent alumni, and sometimes they even have partnerships with companies in order to connect their students with potential employers.
But the benefits don’t stop there, and university career centres offer many great services to give students and alumni the tools necessary to make successful career choices. Some of their services include things such as resume and cover letter reviews, interview preparation, and career counselling.
📧 Put yourself out there
This one may require some big bitterballen (if you know what we mean), but it’s worth giving a shot! Instead of waiting for the perfect job to find you, you can simply reach out to companies you’d like to work with.
This is called cold-emailing or cold-calling, and is about as direct as it gets — even in the Netherlands. The best that can happen? You get an interview. The worst? You get no response. 🤷
But even if the company of your choice has no suitable openings at that moment, they might get back to you when they do. And if not, they’ll remember you as someone who is eager to work hard — and that’s a good reputation to have!
💼 Check out job fairs
If all else fails, why not go the old-school way by attending a job fair? The Amsterdam area hosts events like these quite regularly, and many of them are directly aimed at internationals.
Here, you get a chance to talk to recruiters, connect with employers from the area, get to know new companies, and visit interesting workshops and presentations from within your field.
You can find upcoming job fairs in the Amsterdam area by simply typing “job fair Amsterdam” into Google.
🗂️ Types of jobs in Amsterdam
Where you look for work in Amsterdam will also be dependent on the kind of job you are in the market for.
If you’re looking for a student job at a restaurant, for example, it may be easiest to just walk through the streets of Amsterdam and be on the lookout for recruitment flyers or posters.
Finding a job in Amsterdam in tech, however, is probably easier on the world wide web. 💻
Broadly speaking, there are four categories of jobs that you may encounter in your Amsterdam job search.
🛠️ Skilled jobs in Amsterdam
A skilled job is any kind of work that requires a formal education — be it a university degree, technical training, or a special certification.
💸 Sponsored jobs in Amsterdam
If you fall in the pool of Non-EEA residents, then you have probably already heard of sponsored jobs in Amsterdam. A sponsored job refers to employment where your employer helps sponsor your work visa.
The employer, who must be recognised by the IND, thinks you’ll do such an amazing job at their company, that they’re willing to vouch for you at immigration. These jobs are very well-paid and, therefore, highly sought-after. Competition is tough!
💪 Jobs that require no vocational training
Besides jobs that demand vocational training, Amsterdam also has lots of work that doesn’t necessarily require specific education.
Here, you’ll mostly be trained on the job, where you learn to do all the tasks you’ll be responsible for. Under this category, you’ll find positions like sales associates, cleaners, and waiters.
Amsterdam always has many such positions available, and thanks to the many tourists and internationals, English is usually enough to land one of them. Whether you want to work at a bar, a clothing store, in a hotel, or as a delivery driver, the options are (pretty much) endless!
🧑🎓 Student jobs in Amsterdam
Last but not least: student jobs. Yup, those of you that are attending university in Amsterdam have to find some way to pay for rent (and the occasional beer, or three 👀)!
Student jobs in Amsterdam are usually part-time or weekend-based, and typically range from anywhere between five and 20 hours per week. Many students work for stores or restaurants, their university, or use apps to dogsit, tutor, or babysit.
Besides that, many internships in Amsterdam are also open to English-speaking applicants, and can be a great way to kick-start your career. 💪
If you’re unsure about your student-work limitations in the Netherlands, make sure to thoroughly check your visa requirements!
📈 What jobs in Amsterdam are in high demand?
Depending on your industry or field of interest, finding a job in Amsterdam may be harder or easier for you.
Currently, the following fields are most in-demand in Amsterdam, so if you have experience or training in one of them — good for you!
In-demand fields in Amsterdam that require no specific training:
- Cleaners
- Waiters and waitresses
- Sales associates
- Movers and delivery drivers
In-demand jobs in Amsterdam that require some form of vocational training:
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- Painters
- Mechanics of industrial or agricultural machines
- Carpenters
In-demand fields in Amsterdam that require a university degree:
- IT and data science
- Business
- Finance
- Aerospace
- Health and life sciences
- Engineering
- Project management
- Science and research
🌍 Companies based in Amsterdam that hire internationals
One of the reasons why Amsterdam is so densely populated by internationals is because plenty of English-speaking companies (that we all know and love) have their headquarters here.📍
And if you’re already a loyal customer, why not become an employee too? Here’s your pick of companies in Amsterdam that hire internationals:
- Booking.com
- Nike
- Adidas
- Netflix
- ING
- Heineken
- Under Armour
- TikTok
- Liberty Global (Vodafone, Ziggo, Virgin Media, etc.)
- Philips
- Mollie
- Bunq
- Signify
- Accenture
- And many more!
📋 The job application process in Amsterdam
Have you found an interesting vacancy? Time to apply! The job application process in Amsterdam is generally the same across most companies, and can consist of anywhere between two and five steps.
Step 1. The job application
First things first: the application. Of course, in the process of finding a job in Amsterdam, the first step is to apply for the vacancy of your choice.
For this, you’ll generally be asked to submit your CV to a recruiter (often accompanied by a cover letter), via e-mail or a job application form.
Step 2. The (first) interview
If the company you’re applying to likes your CV, they’ll invite you in for an interview. This is when you’ll get to talk to either a manager (if you’re applying for a job in a store or a smaller company, for example) or a person from HR (in most bigger corporations).
The hiring manager’s main goal here is to simply get to know you, and find out if you’re a good fit for their team. In some sectors, this first interview will also be the last, and you’ll shortly know whether or not you’re hired.
Step 3. The second interview
For many jobs that require a university education, the job application process goes into the next phase with a second interview.
During this meeting, you’ll be interviewed by people that are higher up in the company’s hierarchy, and the questions will revolve more around your professional skills and expertise. 🤓
Step 4. The assignment
The hardest stage is often the third and last one: an assignment for the company. Not every kind of job will ask for one of these, but if they do, this is your chance to blow their socks off.
An assignment often comprises two or three tasks that ask you to demonstrate knowledge across various topics related to your desired position. Bring your A-game!
If you manage to impress the hiring managers in all stages, the job is yours! Now all that’s left to do is sign your paperwork and get to work.
👌 Tips on how to land your dream job in Amsterdam
We know what it’s like: Once you’ve got your heart set on working in Amsterdam, hypnotised by spinning bike wheels and turning windmills, there’s no going back.
Let’s make sure you can stand out from the crowd and make that dream come true!
🗣️ If you speak languages other than English, use it to your advantage
Amsterdam-based companies are at the heart of Europe and do business with firms from all across the globe. If you speak any language other than English, that’s a huge asset to your resume!
Languages from the Netherlands’ closest neighbours are in the highest demand: German, French, or Scandinavian languages in particular.
🗺️ Look (just a tiny bit) beyond Amsterdam
Many companies that hire internationals operate from places just outside of Amsterdam, such as Hoofddorp, Schiphol, or Amstelveen.
These locations are just a stone’s throw away from the capital, but they can seriously increase your number of potential job positions. The best part? The Dutch public transportation network is super reliable and accessible.
If you have your heart set on living in Amsterdam (and don’t mind a short commute), you should consider slightly expanding your search radius. Oh, and if you’re lucky, your company will even pay for your travel cost!
💻 Step up your LinkedIn game
LinkedIn is HUGE in the Netherlands — and it’s almost guaranteed that HR will look you up there before inviting you in for an interview. Therefore, your profile should look fresh as a tulip at all times. 🌷
If you don’t have a LinkedIn profile yet, this is your sign to make one. If you do have one, this is your sign to update it.
📝 Polish up your resume
Time to Dutchify your CV! Yup, the Netherlands has its very own practices when it comes to resumes. Make sure you follow them to increase your chances of finding work in Amsterdam.
✍️ Stand out by getting referrals from previous jobs
The Amsterdam job market may be booming, but so is your competition. We’ve gotta make sure you stand out!
A great way to do so is by getting referrals from a previous supervisor. Not only will this give your future employer a better impression of who you are and how you work, but it will also make you stand out from other candidates.
Tip: If you don’t want to ask your old boss for a letter of recommendation, maybe one of your old colleagues will be happy to write you a LinkedIn referral. They can endorse certain skills or leave a full review of your work. This will make your LinkedIn profile shine!
🤔 What’s it like to work in Amsterdam?
Congrats, you landed your dream job in Amsterdam! Time to get ready for your first day — but what can you expect?
Working in Amsterdam can be quite different from working in other places, and the Dutch working culture is generally considered pretty laid-back and informal.
While this is great, it may take some time to get adjusted to, especially if you come from a country where the work culture is more formal.
🏝️ Dutch jobs have a great work-life balance
The Dutch don’t live to work; they work to live! The Netherlands consistently ranks in the top 10 countries that enjoy the best work-life balance IN THE WORLD.
In most workplaces, by 5 PM sharp, laptops are closed, the brain is shut off, and people head out the door. Where to? A bar. A coffeeshop. A boat. A friend’s house. Paris? The possibilities are endless.
The best part? You’ll also benefit from a minimum of 20 days of paid vacation!
🍻 Drink with co-workers at after-work borrels
An integral part of your new career in Amsterdam will be after-work borrels. These get-togethers among co-workers usually take place on Fridays, and even have their own fun name: VrijMiBo, a.k.a. Vrijdag Middag Borrelen (Friday afternoon drinks).
Here, you’ll be sharing a cold biertje (beer), a borrelplank (snack platter), and some great chats with your team — all in the name of unwinding from a busy work week.
👑 Hierarchy? We don’t know her
Speaking of drinking with your co-workers, be prepared to have a very amicable relationship with your boss as well.
While work hierarchy is a given in most other countries, it typically isn’t that big of a factor when working in Amsterdam. Here, people are appreciated for the work they do, not the position they hold. How leuk!
👫 Team-building is essential
Many businesses in Amsterdam emphasise the importance of team-building. HR departments are very proactive in putting together activities that will help you get to know your co-workers, and improve the overall relationship within the team.
This can range anywhere from a nice dinner among colleagues to a weekend trip to the Dutch coast.
💰 Salaries when working in Amsterdam
Like any major city, Amsterdam has a very wide range of salaries. If you succeed at finding a job in Amsterdam, your wage will largely depend on factors such as job type, industry, level of experience, and your company’s size.
That being said, according to Payscale Inc., the median gross salary (before taxes) of an expat in Amsterdam is €52,000 per year.
However, salaries can vary significantly between industries and levels of experience. For entry-level positions or jobs that require minimal qualifications, the average salary might be lower, ranging from €25,000 to €40,000 annually.
On the other hand, highly skilled professionals in sectors such as IT, finance, or engineering may earn somewhere between €70,000 and €100,000 or more per year. 💸
Although the process of finding work in Amsterdam can be quite a challenge, all your sweat and tears will have been worth it once you sign that sweet, sweet work contract.
That said, we wish you the best of luck — you’re in for an adventure of a lifetime!
Do you have any valuable tips on finding a job in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!
This is such a depressing article that gives a very partial view of job hunting in Amsterdam.
Can the writer imagine reading this as a young and enthusiastic person who would like to create a life and career for themselves in Amsterdam? How demotivating and depressing it would be to read it?
It is obviously not easy for anybody, but with hardworking and perseverance it is more possible than many other countries in the world to start and advance a career in the Netherlands.
I am living and working in the Netherlands for 5 years now as a non-eu citizen who started his professional life in the Netherlands right after graduation. Today, I am having great opportunities in my career and in my field. Did i hit at brick walls? yes many times! but it is possible to find your niche, discover your talents, work hard and have a good life with great prospect here in the Netherlands.
The way the topic is handled in the article emphasizes only the difficulties and bumps without showing a way out or a way to overcome those, which is irresponsible in terms of the glass barrier it will create in the minds of young foreigners in the Netherlands.
I have just graduated and am looking to work in Amsterdam. I am non-EU but a native english speaker, could you explain a bit about your experience getting a job in Amsterdam?
What article says about low qualified jobs is true. Amsterdam is great for hospitality and other work opportunities (stores, etc.), even if you’re not speaking dutch. However, I don’t find it true what the article says about highly qualified jobs. It may be harder if you don’t speak dutch, but if you have at least a Bachelor/Master degree, you shouldn’t be worried. The market is massive for (young) professionals, not giving up and keep on applying is the key!
This article is not accurate. In Amsterdam most of the jobs at international companies do not require dutch at all. Advices like making the cv “colorful” are just non-sense. Dont believe in this!
Thanks for this awesome guide, this will help in finding Cafe jobs.
I have been in Amsterdam for almost one year now. Have applied to hundreds of jobs from hotel receptionist to financial analyst. Hardly ever hear back and if I do it’s never to do an interview. Unfortunately everything I read in this article has been very true to my personal experience. I can’t speak for others. It’s becoming very difficult to see myself here for much longer.
Yes but what’s your experience?
Very informative article and helpful guide for finding work in Amsterdam. And I must say all the points are actually very effective and worth to consider.
Great article. Gives me lots to think about as an expat.
Can i get a job easily in Amsterdam?I have completed my Medical graduation. And i am not a native English speaker. But my english skill are good. From childhood i have studied in English only. Also i am multiply lingual. I knew 4 language.
Great article. I am considering the possibility of working in Europe, including the Netherlands. It was interesting to read.
Awesome blog !! Thnq so much for this information and This is really helful to me.
I’ve read that one way to immigrate to Canada is by obtaining a job offer prior to moving to Canada. My question is – is this possible in the Netherlands? My question is actually – could I for example browse some online job portals, like https://jobviate.com/?s=software+developer+in+amsterdam&location=netherlands&post_type=noo_job, and apply for jobs as a foreign software developer, and thus obtain the necessary documentation to move to Netherlands? Thanks!
Go to IND.nl & government.nl for information on residency and work permits in the Netherlands. You need a fixed address here to get a bank account or apply for a residence permit. Since taxes and benefits are based on the number of people in the home, you can’t just borrow someone else’s address (or the address of a sub-let), you’ll need your own rental agreement- and housing in Amsterdam is very tight, unless you’re loaded. Look at the different work and residency permits available & see if any suit your situation. Having a job waiting sounds great, & employers can sponsor your permit, if they’re willing. It’s all do-able, as residents from over 180 different countries attests, but it can be a challenge. The system here works efficiently. That’s a weird adjustment if you’re American: all your employment, tax, residence & benefit information is automatically updated by different departments, using one centralized government databank. You can’t work the system, but the system works, so you don’t need to. It’s disorienting at times 😀
Hi you have any vaccines please let me know if you know any vaccines please reply me I want to do work any Europ country
This should be finding work in AMSTERDAM not the Netherlands, the Netherlands might be a small country but there is more to the country then just one city.
I would like to get a chef job in Amsterdam through my experience in MacDonald in KSA
Being a native tongue of any language is not a requirement of any job, using the word native is completely discriminatory and if the laws in this country were actually applied and used then these companies wouldn’t dare put that on an advertisement
Why is everybody looking for a job in “Amsterdam” . Can you not try in Den Haag, Groningen, Rotterdam, Haarlem…..
I’m looking a job I am from India but I’m living in Dubai and working in super market so if you have any vaccines any where pleace let me know
This article for my opinion is 100% no realist .
I know many people found a good quality job wideout know the Dutch and Is not true you can’t find a job .
And is not true you can’t find a quality job If you aren’t a native English .
I don’t thinks this country is really close and exclusive and the maximum aspiration for the emigrations’ people is work in the coffe shop , or like a cleaner , sales assistent etc etc .. something people build a background and they must to have the same possibility .
I don’t believe in this article sorry
Hi im a line chef in UAE since 2013 i want work in Amsterdam but i cannot speak Dutch
I am a staff nurse, in oman, and i have 25 years experience in my field, so i wish to work anywhere in neatherland, as a care assistant, or nuse, and sorry i don’t know dutch, but i have good English knowledge. Thankyou
Hey. love your blog post. though i must disagree with dutchies being so good at speaking English. In the hospitality industry dutchies are struggling and unwilling to speak English, their service level is subpar, and generally the work ethic is not quite there. So even if I have to make a phone call extra to be able to get to the hiring supervisor, I am more likely to get the job than a local who might not even show up, let alone bother to call to announce that, on a particular sunny day. Shocking, I know. 😉