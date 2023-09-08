The Dutch Animal Ambulance has a VERY important plea for dog owners during this heatwave

Heatwaves might be all sunshine and rainbows for human beings, but for dogs who could easily overheat, the current Dutch weather is a life-threatening ordeal.

Earlier this week, a dog in Ameland with a body temperature of 42 degrees celsius had to be rescued before almost dying on the beach, RTL Nieuws reports.

Ameland’s Dierenambulance (Animal Ambulance) received a highly concerning phone call from the beach that afternoon, during which the collapsed mountain dog could be heard panting desperately in the background.

This isn’t the only case they have seen during the current heatwave. As a result, they have an important plea for dog owners in the Netherlands.

Do not swim — in fact, keep them off the beach

You might think this heat is nothing a freezing cold dip in the sea can’t help — but think again.

A wet dog drying off on a sunny beach post-swim causes both the pup’s body and blood to heat up due to the additional water, which is “extremely dangerous”, says National Animal Ambulance spokesperson, Piet van Berkel.

In fact, he thinks our poor pups should be avoiding the merciless sun at all costs.

Not only that, but the animal ambulance deems any sort of lounging on the beach with pets “completely irresponsible” and again reiterates just how “heartbreaking” the sounds of the dog’s blazing hot misery were earlier this week. 💔

Two near-death experiences

Sadly, this isn’t a lone incident; one month ago, a Newfoundlander with a 41.7-degree body temperature suffered immensely under the heat.

His pain was so agonising and crippling he couldn’t stand up for hours until he had been properly cooled down.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to owning a dog in Amsterdam

While both dogs have since been rescued, to avoid a repeat of these close calls, Van Berkel wants all dog owners to know that leaving their canines in the sun for too long is, in fact, “really stupid”.

Keep your pups safe, folks! Keep them out of the sun. ❤️ 🐶

How are you protecting your pets from the heat during these weather conditions? Let us know in the comments below!