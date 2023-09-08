🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

The Dutch Animal Ambulance has a VERY important plea for dog owners during this heatwave

NewsHealthWeather
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
golden-coloured-dog-lying-collapsed-on-its-side-with-eyes-half-closed-on-sand-on-hot-day
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/nl/photos/overheated-dog.html?filter=all&qview=35890367

Heatwaves might be all sunshine and rainbows for human beings, but for dogs who could easily overheat, the current Dutch weather is a life-threatening ordeal.

Earlier this week, a dog in Ameland with a body temperature of 42 degrees celsius had to be rescued before almost dying on the beach, RTL Nieuws reports.

Ameland’s Dierenambulance (Animal Ambulance) received a highly concerning phone call from the beach that afternoon, during which the collapsed mountain dog could be heard panting desperately in the background.

This isn’t the only case they have seen during the current heatwave. As a result, they have an important plea for dog owners in the Netherlands.

Do not swim — in fact, keep them off the beach

You might think this heat is nothing a freezing cold dip in the sea can’t help — but think again.

A wet dog drying off on a sunny beach post-swim causes both the pup’s body and blood to heat up due to the additional water, which is “extremely dangerous”, says National Animal Ambulance spokesperson, Piet van Berkel.

In fact, he thinks our poor pups should be avoiding the merciless sun at all costs.

Not only that, but the animal ambulance deems any sort of lounging on the beach with pets “completely irresponsible” and again reiterates just how “heartbreaking” the sounds of the dog’s blazing hot misery were earlier this week. 💔

Two near-death experiences

Sadly, this isn’t a lone incident; one month ago, a Newfoundlander with a 41.7-degree body temperature suffered immensely under the heat.

His pain was so agonising and crippling he couldn’t stand up for hours until he had been properly cooled down.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to owning a dog in Amsterdam

While both dogs have since been rescued, to avoid a repeat of these close calls, Van Berkel wants all dog owners to know that leaving their canines in the sun for too long is, in fact, “really stupid”.

Keep your pups safe, folks! Keep them out of the sun. ❤️ 🐶

How are you protecting your pets from the heat during these weather conditions? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
What your favourite Dutch city says about you
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch women’s football team bought 30 orange bikes to travel in NZ for the World Cup — here’s what they did next

How did the Netherlands' women’s football team scoot around Tauranga, New Zealand, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023? In true...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

What your favourite Dutch city says about you

Ellen Ranebo - 0
You can take the person out of the city, but you can’t take the city out of the person, apparently. So the question remains:...

The 18 most magnificent lakes in the Netherlands (near Amsterdam and beyond)

Brin Andrews - 4
Here’s our guide to the best lakes in the Netherlands! Whatever lake-loving adventure you’re after, we’re here to give you all the juicy details...

Online grocery shopping: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 5
With everything slowly moving online, from doing your job to finding the love of your life, it’s hard to imagine why doing groceries wouldn’t...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.