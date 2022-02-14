How to ace the KNM integration exam (and skip the boredom)

Here’s a little secret: the KNM exam is one of the most underestimated among the inburgering exams.

It sounds so simple: knowledge of Dutch society (Kennis van de Nederlandse Maatschappij). All you have to do is answer questions on life in the Netherlands, right?

Well, yes and no. As someone who sat the exam in 2021 (and is literally paid to write about Dutch society), I was surprised at how in-depth some of the questions are. For example:*

Julia goes to high school at HAVO level. What kind of higher education can she go to when she graduates?

Your elderly neighbour has stomach pain. What should you advise them to do?

What is actief kiesrecht?

To make matters more difficult, you’ll answer 40 questions on your KNM exam — but you have no idea which questions. There are potentially endless combinations of questions that you could be asked.

That means the only way to be fully prepared for the exam is, well, to study. 🤯

Why people fail the KNM exam

Yes, people do fail the KNM exam. Scroll through any inburgeren group on Facebook, and you’ll see it happen. How?

Well, firstly, the multiple-choice exam requires surprisingly deep knowledge of Dutch society and systems (education, taxes, banking, police, and more) a la the questions above.

Secondly, the whole exam is in Dutch, and some words are surprisingly complicated for an A2 level.

Finally, most people study for the exam by leafing through textbooks filled with boring content and Dutch language that’s also above an A2 level.

In one word: ugh. 😮‍💨

So, how can you ace the KNM integration exam while maintaining your sanity? A swift, entertaining, and comprehensive online course (of course).

The new way to prepare for the KNM exam: InburgeringOnline.nl

The future is here! Skip the late-night sessions with an outdated textbook and open your eyes to entertaining videos, online quizzes, and easy-to-understand Dutch from InburgeringOnline.nl.

Now, let’s be clear: this course won’t repair your relationship with your Aunt Maggie or help you drop five kilos.

All it can do is help you prepare for the KNM exam — and we think that’s pretty damn good too. 😉

Here’s how it works:

Log in to the online course in your own time. Watch a quick overview of how the course works from your new KNM study buddy, Bart, a bona fide Dutchie and experienced Dutch language teacher. Work through each topic about Dutch society by watching lighthearted videos presented in simple Dutch and completing the related exercises. Test yourself at the end and amaze yourself with your progress. Profit! (Or pass the exam, whichever works).

Best of all, the content is entertaining and easy to follow. Leuk!

TIP: You don’t have to watch the videos to get the most benefit. Listen to them while cleaning, catching the train, or riding your bike too! Passive learning at its finest. 💪

Okay, but what makes it different?

You can buy a textbook if you would like, we’re not your Mum. But allow us to tell you why an online course may just make your day.

First up, the videos are fluff-free. They’re entertaining, but they only tell you what you need to learn — for both the exam, but also for life in the Netherlands! ✅

Because the exam is in Dutch, so are the videos. However, the Dutch is ultra-clear, easy to understand, and any difficult words are translated in real-time — so you’ll never find yourself lost.

If you’re still working on your language skills, you can slow down the videos, or if you’re an old pro, you can also speed them up. ⏰

Best of all, an online course lets you prepare entirely on your schedule. You can smash it all out in a day, or you can focus on one section each night. Need to repeat or review a lesson? Geen probleem!

The proof is in the pudding

Yes, we know, it’s all about reviews, right? Fortunately, past participants say ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. Here’s one example:

[The course] helped immensely to reduce the preparation time from many months to a few days,” tells Kumar Malladi (44).



“When I went to the exam everyone around thought it was too tough where I felt weird because I could answer most questions without any issue.”

He highly recommends the course “not just for passing exams but [also for] being able to actually start the journey in integrating.”

Preparing for the KNM exam with InburgeringOnline.nl

Alright, before you click away madly to InburgeringOnline.nl, you should read this because it will save you money.

Currently, the KNM exam preparation course is a minimum of 50% off meaning you can get the course starting from €8.95 a month (yesssss!).

Here’s how:

If you order a monthly , six-month or twelve-month subscription to the KNM course you’ll save 50% .

, or subscription to the KNM course . If you order a full package (including reading, writing, speaking, and listening courses) on a six-month or a 12-month subscription, you’ll get the KNM course absolutely free.

Does that save you valuable money to put in your piggy bank to buy a windmill one day? Yes, it does.

But, you’re on a deadline: the sale ends February 28.

Have you taken the KNM exam? Tell us your experience in the comments below!

*Note: The example questions listed above are not real exam questions. Students who take the exams have to wear a hood, drink from a golden goblet, and vow never to disclose the actual questions on the exam, so we’ve created some similar questions instead.

