🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Another concertgoer (23) found dead after Dutch music festival

NewsPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
police-men-discussing-while-on-motoboat-on-dutch-canal-against-dutch-houses-and-city-view
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/canal-dutch-police.html?filter=all&qview=479351270

Yesterday afternoon the body of a male festival attendee, 23, was discovered in a canal in Biest-Houtakker.

On Sunday night, the 23-year-old victim’s family expressed concerns when he failed to contact them after the Dutch festival he was attending, called Decibel Outdoor, had ended, the NOS reports.

The police responded by issuing a citizen’s net for what was officially a missing person case and ultimately searching the forest near the festival grounds.

Coordinated search efforts

In collaboration with several other police units and the security team at Decibel Outdoor, the police tried to find the man in the forested area of the festival’s location.

Because of how difficult it was to see, they also deployed a helicopter for the search, RTL Nieuws reports.

Eventually, the body was discovered by a skipper in the canal on Biestsestraat, who saw something floating in the water and notified the police yesterday afternoon.

Translation: “The body found belongs to the missing man. The next of kin have been notified. We wish them a lot of strength. We are investigating the cause of death.”

A team of divers recovered the man’s body shortly thereafter. The cause of his death is currently unknown and still being investigated.

Second festival death

Unfortunately, this is not the only death that occurred at the Decibel Outdoor Festival this weekend.

On Saturday, the body of a different festival attendee, 19, was discovered in a tent on the festival’s camping grounds.

READ MORE | Body of 19-year-old man found in tent at Dutch music festival

Again, the cause of death is unknown, but it is assumed to be a “medical incident” of some kind, according to the regional broadcaster.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Summer heat will last longer than expected in the Netherlands, despite the rain
Next article
How to take control of your Dutch utility bills in 5 simple steps
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

International trains could get cheaper and run more often, with a new rail player eyeing Amsterdam and beyond

Picture this: a high-speed rail adventure from Brussels to Amsterdam quicker than you can say "stroopwafel."  And guess what? It doesn't...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

What your favourite Dutch mode of transport says about you

Ellen Ranebo - 0
The Netherlands has truckers, horse riders, hikers, bikers, chronic Uber-ers, and those who simply avoid the hassle of transport altogether by never going outside....

I tried Taalthuis’s online Dutch course; here’s why I’ll be returning

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Like many internationals in the Netherlands, my life is BUSY. When I'm not in the office, I'm trying to enjoy this beautiful country. That's...

Becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands: The 2023 ZZPer guide

Liana Pereira - 3
Dreaming of quitting your job and becoming a freelancer in the Netherlands? It sounds like you may have been bitten by the ZZPer bug...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.