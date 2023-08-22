🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Summer heat will last longer than expected in the Netherlands, despite the rain

NewsWeather
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Last updated
1 minute read
Not ready to let go of warm weather and let autumn temperatures creep in? Good news, summer temperatures won’t be leaving the Netherlands just yet!

Rather than having to say goodbye to warm weather this Wednesday, our moment of summer to sip on sangrias is extended a few more days — hoera!

READ MORE | The 18 most magnificent lakes in the Netherlands (near Amsterdam and beyond)

In fact, thermometers may even hit 30 degrees Celsius this Thursday, especially in the south. Until then, afternoon temperatures will be at a nice and toasty 25 to 28 degrees, reports AD.

A typical Dutch summer

Despite the two weeks of rain and cold a few weeks ago, it now turns out that we will still reach the average number of summer days this year. How many is that? Helaas, the average is only 28 days… But hey, that’s better than no days of sun. ☀️

For those dreading to hop into bed with the heat, don’t worry. Temperatures will drop between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in the night — perfect for a good night of sleep ahead of a beach day. 🏖️

Unfortunately, it just wouldn’t be Dutch summer weather without some rain. From Thursday evening to the end of Friday, there is a chance of heavy showers raining down on our parade. ☂️

After the storm, temperatures will settle back to a cool and breezy 20 to 22 degrees Celsius on the weekend. Along with it, more rainstorms are likely, especially in coastal areas.

