Two telecommunications masts have been set on fire in The Hague last night. This follows multiple arson attacks on masts throughout the country over the last month.

These two telecom masts were situated on the Jaap Edenweg and on the Laan van Poot. They were reported at more or less the same time, 1:30 am. The police have not yet confirmed whether these two fires were the result of an arson attack.

It is not yet clear how serious the damage is, but one of the masts was a C2000 mast, used by emergency services to communicate. In general, if any mast is damaged, there can be significant consequences. A single mast becoming unusable can cause the whole telephone network to fail, making it impossible to dial 112, for example.

Since April 3, over a dozen arson attacks have taken place in the Netherlands, all targeting telecommunications masts. Three people have already been arrested in connection with some of these attacks, though their motives are unconfirmed as yet.

However, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) believes that these arson attacks are connected to the extremist movement against 5G, which was partially launched in the Netherlands last week. Conspiracy theorists believe there is a link between 5G and coronavirus, for which there is, of course, no evidence.

Feature Image: Diermaier/Pixabay

