These Dutch train stations are among Europe’s top ten (and we’re surprised)

And yes, delays were taken into account 😉

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Image: NS Beeldbank (foto: Tycho Müller | Tycho's Eye Photography)

Look, we love to complain about Dutch trains just as much as the next person — but, as it turns out, Dutch train stations are actually among the best in Europe.

Yup, when compared to 48 of the largest European train stations, Utrecht Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal both snagged a spot in the top 10! 👑

These were the results of the 2023 European Railway Station Index, a study conducted by American consumer organisation Consumer Choice Center.

On the right track

To create their ranking, researchers considered a variety of factors to determine which train stations give consumers “the best possible experience.”

Among other things, they took into account opening hours, facilities, accessibility for people with disabilities, local and international connections and, believe it or not, how often trains are delayed.

The result? The Netherlands shines with platform perfection! While Amsterdam snagged eighth place, Utrecht came in fifth. Hoera! 🙌

Who else was in the top 10?

Planning a European interrail travel? Get out your notepad because these are the best stations to travel through:

RankRailway Station
1Zurich Hbf (Switzerland)
2Vienna Hbf (Austria)
3Berlin Hbf (Germany)
4Bern (Switzerland)
5Utrecht Centraal (The Netherlands)
6Frankfurt Hbf (Germany)
7Napoli Centrale (Italy)
8Amsterdam Centraal (The Netherlands)
9Gare de Lyon (France)
10Oslo Central Station (Norway)

Are you surprised to find out that a Dutch station scored so highly? Share your thoughts in the comments!

