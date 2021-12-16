Dutch Quirk #93: Hold giant bonfires on the beach for New Year’s Eve🔥

Considering Dutch people’s stereotypical laid-back, carefree attitude, it’s not very often that you’ll see them act a little crazy. But New Year’s Eve is one of the few moments where they really let loose. 🎊

Many people love a good party to ring in the New Year, but some might say the Dutch take their love for it a little too far.

What is it?

Every year between December 27 and December 31, residents of The Hague build bonfires in the neighbourhoods of Scheveningen and Duindorp to see who can build the biggest one!

And each year gets crazier and crazier, with previous bonfires holding height records between 45 and 47 meters tall.🤯 The municipalities keep a height restriction of 35 meters, but the Dutch certainly don’t mind ignoring these rules — we suppose tall people love tall things.

Why do they do it?

The beach bonfires originate from illegal Christmas tree burnings back in the 1950s and 60s. 🎄 After Christmas, Dutchies were eager to get rid of their trees, and younger people made a game out of it by hunting for as many Christmas trees in the neighbourhoods to burn.

These fires grew bigger and bigger each year, and people were beginning to fight, steal, and vandalise trees from other people’s yards and homes — wait, what!?

So the municipality of the Hague eventually banned these tree burnings, but not without another solution.

Why is it quirky?

Ever since then, building these insanely tall (and still illegal) bonfires has become one of the most beloved traditions of the Dutch.

This event brings residents of all ages together to build these wooden skyscrapers with hopes to make them taller than the last — but following an especially chaotic bonfire incident on NYE 2018, this has been discouraged.

New Year’s Eve really gets Dutch people worked up but the combination of coronavirus rules and a ban on fireworks is proving to be a real bummer for the second year in a row.

Should you join in?

Normally, we would say yes and to do so safely — but with the omicron variant and coronavirus cases still quite high, the organisers have had to cancel the (illegal) bonfire for the third year in a row. 😞

We do hope the city can start doing the bonfires (safely!) again, but no one’s sure when the next time will be.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Emma Brown/Supplied.