As 2019 comes to a close, it is time to look back and reflect on the year that has been. One of the things we have to look at is crime. In 2019, more than 8000 bicycles have been reported that in Amsterdam.

Dubbing it as the “most common form of crime in the city”, AT5 reports that motor vehicle theft comes in second with 4562 cases, and vandalism is the third most common crime with 3345 reports.

But the good news is that there is only a slight increase in drugs and arms trafficking with 504 in 2018 and 541 in 2019. There has also been a decrease in burglaries in the last two years where it was 4500 in 2017 was 3500 this year.

But the problem of bicycle theft is still very high. The months of January and October were studied. However, it is much lower than in 2018 where there were a whopping 11,290 cases reported.

